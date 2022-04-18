Lenovo IdeaPad laptops are ridiculously cheap today

There’s no shortage of laptop deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals from different retailers, so you may have a tough time narrowing down your choices. To help with your decision, you might want to check out Walmart’s sale on Lenovo laptops. As one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, Lenovo is known for the reliability and durability of its products, with its laptops showing up in offices and classrooms every year.

Two of the Lenovo laptops that have received price cuts from Walmart are the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, which is down to $299 after a $241 discount to its original price of $540, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, which is down to $399 after a $300 discount to its original price of $699. If you’re interested in either deal, you should hurry and finalize your purchase because we don’t know long stocks will last.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i offers what the best 2-in-1 laptops do — the versatility to adapt to any situation, and the performance to deftly handle your daily tasks. The laptop can transform between clamshell, tent, media, and tablet modes, with a solid build quality and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle basic processes such as making presentations and browsing social media, with a 128GB SSD for storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. If you think the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is the perfect device for you, it’s available from Walmart at $241 off, which lowers its price to $299 from its original price of $540.

If you’re willing to go with a traditional laptop for faster performance, set your sights on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, which is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with a 512GB SSD, which should be ample storage space for all your essential apps and files. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels on two sides and Dolby Audio technology for crystal-clear sound, so like the best laptops, it’s also an ideal machine for watching streaming content. You can purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i from Walmart for just $399, after a $300 discount to its original price of $699.

