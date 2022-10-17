For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.

There are a lot of laptop models to choose from across the Lenovo brands, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that you can avail today. These offers probably won’t last long, so you need to finalize your purchase right away if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts. However, if nothing catches your eye, feel free to look through everything else that one of the best laptop brands has to offer.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 — $349, was $1,149

The versatility provided by the best 2-in-1 laptops, which can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, allows them to adapt to any situation. You’ll get this benefit from the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga, which is more than enough to handle basic functions with its eighth-generation Intel Core m3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device also comes with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen with Pencil Touch technology, which lets you use a No. 2 pencil as a stylus without worry that you’ll scratch the display, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed for one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals that Lenovo has to offer.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i — $450, was $715

If you’re looking for student laptop deals, you need reliable performance and an affordable price. Enter the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, a machine that will be able to keep up with the rigors of daily schoolwork with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM. There’s no setup necessary as the laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using the machine as soon as it boots up. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, plus a 720p HD camera with a dual-array microphone so that you’ll look and sound clear during video calls.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 — $1,249, was $3,439

The 10th-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is already available and challenging the best laptops, but the eighth-generation model remains a popular choice among the brand’s laptop deals for those who want to invest in a business-oriented laptop. The 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM you need recommends if you’re planning to use the device for graphic design work and similarly demanding purposes. Working on the laptop’s 14-inch WQHD display is easy on the eyes, and you’ve got enough space on its 512GB SSD for all your necessary software and important files, even with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 — $1,730, was $2,320

Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptops — you should be going for gaming laptop deals like Lenovo’s offer for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 7i. It will be able to properly run today’s video games, just like the best gaming laptops, with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. There’s a lot of space to install games on its 1TB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, and you’ll be able to fully appreciate the graphics of the games that you play on the laptop’s 16-inch WQXGA display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Every purchase of the Lenovo Legion 7i also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Editors' Recommendations