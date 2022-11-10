The Walmart Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it discounts on a wide range of mobile devices from different brands. If you’re thinking about buying from Black Friday tablet deals but you’re on a tight budget, here’s an offer to consider — a $40 discount for the third-generation Lenovo Tab M8, which brings its price down to $79 from its sticker price of $119. More than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours, which means stocks may not last long. Avail the bargain as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M8 tablet

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8 is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the best tablets in the market in terms of price, but it’s got what it takes to get the job done — if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. It’s actually the runner-up in Digital Trends’ best tablets under $100, partly because of its 8-inch LCD screen with 1280 x 800 resolution and a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Lenovo Tab M8 comes with Android 11 out of the box, pre-installed in its 32GB storage. Android tablets offer the smoothest integration of Google services compared to other platforms, according to our guide on how to pick a tablet, which is a huge bonus if you’re a heavy user of Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive, and other apps within the Google ecosystem. The Lenovo Tab M8 is powered by 3GB of RAM for snappy launching and switching between apps, which you can download from the Google Play Store.

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8, an affordable but dependable tablet, is selling like crazy from Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. It’s only $79, for $40 in savings from its original price of $119, and taking advantage of this offer now lets you avoid the online chaos on the shopping holiday. If you want to acquire the Lenovo Tab M8 for this bargain price, you need to hurry in completing the transaction because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left.

