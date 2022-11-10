 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Selling fast: This 8-inch Android tablet is $79 at Walmart today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Tab M8 tablet, viewed from the front and back.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it discounts on a wide range of mobile devices from different brands. If you’re thinking about buying from Black Friday tablet deals but you’re on a tight budget, here’s an offer to consider — a $40 discount for the third-generation Lenovo Tab M8, which brings its price down to $79 from its sticker price of $119. More than 1,000 units have been sold over the past 24 hours, which means stocks may not last long. Avail the bargain as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M8 tablet

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8 is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the best tablets in the market in terms of price, but it’s got what it takes to get the job done — if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. It’s actually the runner-up in Digital Trends’ best tablets under $100, partly because of its 8-inch LCD screen with 1280 x 800 resolution and a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The Lenovo Tab M8 comes with Android 11 out of the box, pre-installed in its 32GB storage. Android tablets offer the smoothest integration of Google services compared to other platforms, according to our guide on how to pick a tablet, which is a huge bonus if you’re a heavy user of Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive, and other apps within the Google ecosystem. The Lenovo Tab M8 is powered by 3GB of RAM for snappy launching and switching between apps, which you can download from the Google Play Store.

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8, an affordable but dependable tablet, is selling like crazy from Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. It’s only $79, for $40 in savings from its original price of $119, and taking advantage of this offer now lets you avoid the online chaos on the shopping holiday. If you want to acquire the Lenovo Tab M8 for this bargain price, you need to hurry in completing the transaction because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Roomba near a sofa.
The best Black Friday headphone deals for 2022
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Last-generation Apple TV 4K just got a huge price cut — under $100
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Best Buy
Acer Predator Helios 300
Walmart has the PS5 in stock right now, and anyone can buy it
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Black Friday deals just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.