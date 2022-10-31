Early Black Friday shoppers can stop right here, as the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is seeing an impressive early Black Friday discount today. The popular tablet, which is part of the same model lineup as the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, is just $328 when you buy directly from Lenovo right now. That’s a savings of $72, as the Tab P11 Plus typically costs $400. It also comes with a stylus ad keyboard, and further discounts are available for businesses, students, and teachers. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is one of a few tablets that make a worthy alternative to the popular Microsoft Surface Pro. But with so few Black Friday Surface Pro deals to pounce on right now, this discount on the Tab P11 Plus makes it a great consideration for professionals, students, and content creators. It even makes a great way to binge-watch on the weekends, as it features an 11-inch touchscreen with stunning 2K resolution and narrow bezels. The display’s 400 nits of brightness make it great to watch and work on in almost any lighting environment, and with four speakers and Dolby Atoms, you’ll feel like you’ve been dropped into the middle of a movie or concert hall.

Like all of the best tablets, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has plenty of processing and graphics power to give you a snappy, responsive experience while you work or play. It has an octa-core MediaTek Hello processor and 4GB of system RAM, as well as 128GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to house most people’s software and apps. It has both rear and front-facing cameras, making it a great option for remote workers and people who collaborate regularly, and battery life is top notch, with the Tab P11 Plus capable of reaching up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. With the included stylus and keyboard, you’ll have everything you need to put the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus through its paces upon delivery.

Black Friday laptop deals are sparse right now, so make the most of this early Black Friday deal on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. Currently it’s just $328 with the inclusion of a stylus and keyboard. This combination typically costs $400, and this deal makes for a $72 savings.

