This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a $250 price cut

There are some really great laptop deals to pounce on right now, but if you’re on a tight budget, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals to choose from as well. One of the best Chromebook deals is on the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook, a 13-inch Chromebook that’s currently going for just $349. That’s an impressive savings of $250 from its regular price of $599. Free shipping is included, and businesses, students, and teachers can save an additional 5% as well.

When trying to track down the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook, especially if you prefer the touchscreen functionality of tablets and smartphones we’ve all grown so accustomed to. It’s a great option for creatives and students, and even professionals can put it to good use. It packs the power of an AMD Athlon Gold processor, integrated AMD graphics and 4GB of system memory. These combine with the ease of using a touchscreen, creating an enjoyable and immersive experience that competes with the best 2-in-1 computing devices.

In fact, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook features a top-notch webcam, and stacks up well against many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. This is perfect for remote workers, people who collaborate often, and anyone who keeps in touch with friends and family via video chat. The 13-inch touchscreen is made to deliver amazing picture quality, making it a consideration with even the best business laptops, particularly if your business is anything creative. And if you do your business on the go, it’s an impressively portable device, as it’s capable of all-day battery life and weighs just 3.3. pounds. If you think there might be a better ThinkPad out there for you, explore other models in our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

Powerful, portable, and super affordable with this deal at Lenovo, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is just $349 right now. That’s an impressive savings of $250 from its regular price of $599. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if you’re purchasing on behalf of a business, or if you’re a student or teacher, don’t forget to claim your additional 5% savings on this great Chromebook.

