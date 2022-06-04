 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is 58% off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

One of the best Chromebook deals around right now is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook when you buy direct from Lenovo. Ordinarily priced at $599, it’s down to just $249 for a limited time only. A huge saving of $350, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals around while spending the usual price of a much lower spec Chromebook. With this deep a discount, we’re expecting stock in the doorbuster sale to fly out, so you’ll need to be quick. Here’s a brief look at why the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth your time before you contemplate other laptop deals.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands around right now, you can be fairly confident about the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. While it may not feature on our look at the best Chromebooks, it packs a lot in to love. The pivotal feature is its 13.3-inch full HD display that is a touchscreen and is able to move between various modes. You can set it up as a tablet-looking device, move it to tent mode so you can give presentations or watch streaming content easily, as well as simply use it as a regular laptop. It’s tremendously versatile and an ideal solution if you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet.

Alongside that, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook has an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor as well as 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s fairly standard stuff for a Chromebook which is why the screen is the system’s killer feature. It also comes with a Lenovo USI Pen so you can use the stylus to get work done rather than rely on your finger. Besides the 720P HD front-facing camera for taking video calls, it also has a 5MP rear camera that’s perfect for taking occasional photos. It really taps into the idea that the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a tablet as well as a laptop.

Promising fast boot-up times, a weight of just 3.3 pounds, and an all-day battery life, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is well designed in every way. It even has great narrow bezels so you have more screen space to look at.

Normally priced at $599, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is down to just $249 at Lenovo, saving you a considerable $350 off the usual price. This is the ideal time to get a 2-in-1 Chromebook for less. Snap it up now before the sale ends.

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 coolest Star Wars TIE fighters, ranked

star wars squadrons release date trailer gameplay news ties

Choosing my kid’s first phone came with serious consequences

A child sits criss cross on the floor using a smartphone.

The first images from James Webb will be released in July

The James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA’s Mars orbiter MAVEN saved in a ‘race against time’

Illustration of the MAVEN spacecraft in orbit around Mars.

Flex your GPU’s power with the best ray tracing PC games

Blades clashing in Bright Memory: Infinite.

How to watch Blue Origin launch space tourists to the edge of space today

Blue Origin launching its fourth crewed flight.

Crimes of the Future review: David Cronenberg hails the old flesh

Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen get intimate.

The Boys season 3 review: Superhero torture porn

Erin Moriarty as Starlight looks upset in a scene from The Boys season 3.

How to move Windows 10 to an SSD

how to install windows 10 fonts

How to get Dolby Atmos on Netflix

Sonos Arc on a media unit.

How to track your sleep with an Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sleep App feat image.

Right to repair in New York is about to become much easier

right to repair new york law iphone self with ifixit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.