This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is 58% off today

One of the best Chromebook deals around right now is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook when you buy direct from Lenovo. Ordinarily priced at $599, it’s down to just $249 for a limited time only. A huge saving of $350, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals around while spending the usual price of a much lower spec Chromebook. With this deep a discount, we’re expecting stock in the doorbuster sale to fly out, so you’ll need to be quick. Here’s a brief look at why the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth your time before you contemplate other laptop deals.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands around right now, you can be fairly confident about the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. While it may not feature on our look at the best Chromebooks, it packs a lot in to love. The pivotal feature is its 13.3-inch full HD display that is a touchscreen and is able to move between various modes. You can set it up as a tablet-looking device, move it to tent mode so you can give presentations or watch streaming content easily, as well as simply use it as a regular laptop. It’s tremendously versatile and an ideal solution if you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet.

Alongside that, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook has an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor as well as 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s fairly standard stuff for a Chromebook which is why the screen is the system’s killer feature. It also comes with a Lenovo USI Pen so you can use the stylus to get work done rather than rely on your finger. Besides the 720P HD front-facing camera for taking video calls, it also has a 5MP rear camera that’s perfect for taking occasional photos. It really taps into the idea that the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a tablet as well as a laptop.

Promising fast boot-up times, a weight of just 3.3 pounds, and an all-day battery life, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is well designed in every way. It even has great narrow bezels so you have more screen space to look at.

Normally priced at $599, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is down to just $249 at Lenovo, saving you a considerable $350 off the usual price. This is the ideal time to get a 2-in-1 Chromebook for less. Snap it up now before the sale ends.

