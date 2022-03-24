Save $600 on this work-ready Lenovo laptop today

One of the most appealing laptop deals right now will allow you to save $600 on a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop. Available directly through Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is normally priced at $1,150 but for a limited time only, you can snap it up for just $550. For the price, you get a great quality laptop for working on the move. As with all the best business laptop deals though, you’ll need to be quick. This offer won’t stick around forever and you could miss out on a fantastic saving. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands around means you’ve got some great quality for the price here. Lenovo is particularly good at developing business-focused laptops often featuring on our look at the best business laptops, meaning the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is a great bet for working efficiently on the move. You get an AMD Ryzen 3 4450U processor along with 4GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. Many work-focused laptops at this price only offer 128GB of SSD storage so a boost to 256GB is great if you need to store more important files on your laptop rather than rely on cloud storage. In addition, you get Windows 10 Pro 64 installed. The laptop offers a 14-inch HD display with anti-glare properties along with 220 nits of brightness so it can handle some awkward lighting situations well. There’s also a 720p HD webcam for making video calls without a problem.

The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 appreciates the importance of video calls excuse it has some great functionality tied to its function keys. You can easily enjoy one-touch calling here, simplifying your working process substantially. You also get fantastic battery life with up to 13.9 hours of battery life and a 60-minute fast charge giving you back 80% of battery life so you can get back to work quickly. Built to meet twelve military-grade durability requirements, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is designed to use while on the move extensively. It’s even capable of withstanding some extreme conditions so your regular flight won’t be a problem here.

Ordinarily priced at $1,150, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is down to just $550 at Lenovo right now. Stock won’t stick around forever so if you’re looking to enjoy a robust and well-made business laptop, you want to snap this one up quickly. You won’t regret it.

