Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today

Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.

Two options that you should consider are the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2, which is down to $1,350 from its original price of $2,699, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which is down to $1,805 from its original price of $3,609. There’s no telling when Lenovo will pull these deals, so if you need a reliable laptop right now, take advantage of either one of these offers — you won’t regret it if you do.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $1,350, was $2,699

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 — $1,805, was $3,609

Like the best laptops, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 aims to keep up with all your daily tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the recommended amount for graphic design work and similar activities. It comes with a 14-inch Full HD display surrounded by thin bezels to minimize distractions, Windows 10 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD that provides ample storage for all your apps and files, and a fingerprint reader integrated in the power button for additional security.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is already out, but its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, is still a fully capable laptop with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You can start using the laptop right out of the box as its 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Pro, and you’ll definitely notice the quality of its 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen once it boots up. For those who work long hours, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 won’t let you down as it can keep running at peak performance with the help of Lenovo’s Intelligent Thermal Solution, which combines the one-bar hinge, dual fans, and rear venting to prevent the laptop from overheating.

