This ThinkPad X1 tablet from Lenovo is $1,860 off today

While the X1 is marketed as a tablet, Lenovo has put quite a bit of thought into it, making it more than just a simple tablet and almost a borderline 2-in-1. That being said, it’s incredibly expensive at the list price, but Lenovo has just made a massive discount from an eye-watering $2,649 down to just $789. That’s a much more reasonable sum for what you’re getting and one of the nicer tablet deals today.

One of the most important aspects of any tablet or 2-in-1 is the screen, and we’re happy to say that the Thinkpad X1’s screen is gorgeous. Coming in at 13 inches and with a 3k resolution, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a nicer screen. Not only that, but it’s anti-reflective and anti-smudge, which is great because you’ll constantly want to use the included pen for the smooth experience that Lenovo has achieved with their touchscreen. In fact, the whole ThinkPad has been designed well since it weighs less than 3 pounds and yet has an excellent screen and an up to 9.5-hour battery life, which is impressive given the specs.

And speaking of those internal specs, the Thinkpad X1 comes with a great 8th-gen Intel i7-8650U chip, which is pretty powerful for a mobile platform, meaning you should handle most productivity software with relative ease. It also comes with a nice 8GBs of RAM, more than enough for most use-case and what it’s aiming for, and you also get 256GBs of SSD storage, which may be a bit on the lower side if you plan on using the X1 as a daily driver, so grabbing one of our external hard drive deals might be a good idea. Finally, we appreciate the dual Thunderbolt ports, which you don’t often see on laptops, let alone a tablet, so the X1 is great for power users.

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a really powerful tablet without breaking the bank, this Thinkpad X1 from Lenovo is a great deal, especially for the low price of $789. Of course, if you want something a little bit more powerful, one of our Surface pro deals might work better for you, or you could also just grab one of our laptop deals instead.

