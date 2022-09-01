 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today

If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, especially when it comes to providing what business users need, so you’re immediately onto a good thing here. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 is certainly powerful for its size. It has an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 13-inch QHD+ display that has a resolution of 3000 x 2000 plus touchscreen qualities. Essentially, this means you can use this as both a tablet or a laptop depending on want you need to do. It’s the kind of quality that means this is a system designed to rival the best 2-in-1 laptops.

It’s also packed with lots of other useful features. For instance, it has a fingerprint reader built in so that your data is always kept securely locked away and you don’t have to enter as many passwords manually. It also weighs less than 3 pounds so it’s easy to carry around with you. As well as that, it has a redesigned kickstand with two useful angles for typing, all while being just over a quarter of an inch thin. It has a 9.5-hour battery life so it’s good to go all day long. Worried about durability? Don’t be. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 is tested against 12 military-grade requirements so it can handle extreme conditions.

Easily one of the best laptops for someone looking to work hard on the move, while also having the flexibility of being able to use it in tablet form, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 is an ideal choice for anyone looking for high-end versatility without spending as much as usual. Normally priced at $2,879, it’s down to just $949 for a limited time only at Lenovo.

