Lenovo just slashed over $1,700 off this 2-in-1 laptop – now under $1,000!

If you’re going to spend on a new laptop, it’s highly recommended that you search for 2-in-1 laptop deals. You’re going to enjoy the versatility of these devices, which you can combine with the most powerful components that you can afford. Here’s an offer that will let you stretch your budget by a lot — Lenovo’s $1,722 discount for the fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to $927 from its original price of $2,649. That’s near to just a third of what the device normally costs!

It’s not the latest version of the device, as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 was released earlier this year, and it’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga that appears in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is still a worthwhile investment, especially with this steep discount. The machine is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s necessary if you’re planning to run demanding apps or do any form of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 isn’t as powerful as the best laptops, but it’s more than enough for the everyday tasks of most people.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga quickly switches between its four forms — laptop, media, tent, and tablet — with a 360-degree hinge that supports the 14-inch Full HD touchscreen. The device can run up to 19 hours on a single charge, with a Rapid Charge feature that replenishes 80% of the battery after about an hour of being plugged in. It also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, for an easier time with sketching, taking notes, signing documents, and more.

For shoppers who are on the hunt for laptop deals, it will be tough to find a better offer than this price cut for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. The versatile and reliable 2-in-1 laptop is available from Lenovo for just $927, after a $1,722 discount from its sticker price of $2,649. It’s unclear how long the deal will be available, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

