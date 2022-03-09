This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga deal cuts $2,000 off the price!

There are some really great laptop deals to pounce on right now, and one of the most impressive we’ve come across is on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which you can purchase directly from Lenovo right now for just $1,551. That’s a massive savings of more than $2,000 — $2,027 to be precise — and the sort of savings that doesn’t turn up very often. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a premium 2-in-1 device, and it’s currently in stock and ready to ship, so head over to Lenovo to claim a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga now.

When trying to track down the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, especially if you prefer the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It makes sense for professionals and creatives, as it packs all of the power you could need in a laptop and combines it with all of the joy and ease of a touchscreen, making it an impressively capable 2-in-1 computing device. As spec’d for this deal, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with an Intel i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of system RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a 13-inch touchscreen that can reach 450 nits of brightness, so you can work or play in just about any lighting conditions.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga stacks up well against many of the best business laptops, as well as many of the best laptops for videoconferencing. It’s able to do this with a stellar high definition webcam and upward-firing speakers, and that 13-inch touchscreen is built to deliver amazing picture quality, which all combine to create an immersive experience whether you’re catching up with friends and family, collaborating remotely with colleagues, or taking in your favorite movies and TV shows. Some other great features for anyone considering the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga as their go-to mobile computing device are a fingerprint scanner and impressive battery life. And if you’re uncertain if the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the right ThinkPad model for you, explore other ThinkPad options in our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

Powerful, versatile, and affordable with this deal taking place at Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great computing option for anybody who takes their work seriously. It’s currently just $1,551, a massive savings of more than $2,000 from its regular price of $3,579. Free shipping is included with your purchase, so click over to Lenovo to grab a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga while this deal lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations