Of all the computer brands on the market today, the ThinkPad series of laptops might be the most iconic. It’s certainly one of the longest-running, with new machines like ultrabooks and 2-in-1 convertibles still carrying decades-old name into 2019 and for the foreseeable future. Lenovo’s extended Labor Day sale is offering some nice deals on these right now, too: The best of the bunch include two huge discounts on third- and fourth-generation models of the aptly named X1 Yoga, a flexible 2-in-1 laptop that puts a modern spin on the classic ThinkPad design.

Although Lenovo still makes the classic T-series ThinkPads, the X-series models — which were once more of a niche offering before ultralight laptops became a thing — have established themselves as the new flagships of the ThinkPad line. ThinkPads like the X1 Extreme and X1 Carbon are great super-thin ultrabooks, but the ThinkPad X1 Yoga takes portable versatility to the next level with its hybrid 2-in-1 design.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga’s 14-inch HD touchscreen sits on a 360-degree hinge that allows the display panel to fold totally flat for tablet-like use with the included ThinkPad Pen (which slots away neatly inside the laptop when not in use). The touch display is colorful and vibrant, and pairs nicely with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga’s excellent build quality which is owed to its sturdy yet lightweight body.

Lenovo’s extended Labor Day sales feature two models of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, both of which are marked down heavily at the moment. The newer fourth-generation X1 Yoga sports a Full HD 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of onboard RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive, which are good specs for a solid everyday 2-in-1 for work and general use. The last-gen X1 Yoga might be slightly older, but the discounted model actually packs superior hardware with a Quad HD 1440p display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an eigth-gen Inteli7-8650U CPU, making this one the better option for more demanding work loads.

The checkout code THINKQUICK knocks $1,060 off the price of the fourth-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, letting you score one of Lenovo’s latest 2-in-1s for $1,269 for a short time. If you need more power, then the same checkout code lets you grab the beefier third-gen X1 Yoga for $1,869, saving you a whopping $1,570.

