Another Labor Day has come and gone, complete with cookouts, people enjoying their three-day weekend, and — of course — big Labor Day sales. If you were too busy eating, drinking, or just vegging out this weekend and missed the deals, it’s not too late: Lenovo has extended its Labor Day promo a bit longer, offering some killer discounts on a couple of its best ThinkPad laptops.

Lenovo’s extended Labor Day deals offer you savings of up to 50% on the modern Thinkpad X1 Carbon ultrabook as well as the classically inspired ThinkPad T470 workhorse laptop. So whether you’re heading back to school or just need a new machine for work and play, read on: Your new favorite laptop could be waiting for you right here.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

There are only a few laptops that consistently rank among our favorite ultrabooks, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of them. As one of the flagships of Lenovo’s modern ThinkPad lineup, the 2018 X1 Carbon combines a premium build quality, look, and feel with a great 14-inch HD display and snappy hardware. It runs on an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD, and at just over 0.6-inches thick, it’s slim and light enough to take on the go.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a high-end work machine, but Lenovo’s extended Labor Day sale is your chance to score it for less than a grand: The checkout code THINKQUICK knocks the price down to just $999 for a limited time, shaving $1,230 off of its price. If you want something a little cheaper, however, then Lenovo also has a couple fifth-generaation ThinkPad X1 Carbon models (which pack slightly older sixth-generation Intel Core CPUs) on sale for even less.

ThinkPad T470

As great as modern machines like the X1 Carbon are, every true ThinkPad fan knows that the T-series is where it’s at if you want a laptop that’s all-businesses. Sporting a much more traditional design, the ThinkPad T470 is a nice size for everyday use with its 14-inch Full HD display. When it comes to hardware, there’s an Intel Core i5-6300CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and integrated Intel HD 520 graphics — you won’t be doing much gaming with this, but the T470 has plenty of juice for web browsing, work, and general multitasking.

The T-series ThinkPads also represent a pretty good value in contrast to the more pricey X-series models, and the T470 is a solid bargain right now: Lenovo’s extended Labor Day deals let you score this reliable ThinkPad for just $599, with the code THINK3 knocking $750 off of its sticker price at checkout.

