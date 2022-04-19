Buy this Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 today and get the employee discount

There are a lot of different business and general laptops in the world, but the Lenovo is easily one of the best laptop brands when it comes to servicing this market. While it may be a bit expensive to get a top-tier product, Lenovo has discounted a ThinkPad X1 Yoga down to $1,496 from $3,399, a whopping discount of $1,903, making it one of the best 2-in-1 deals you’re going to find today. This is part of Lenovo’s “You pay what we pay” promotion. They’re discounting certain products to the price their employees pay!

The biggest standout feature of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the 14-inch screen, being a Full HD touchscreen and IPS display, with a 400 nit peak brightness, meaning that this is great for carrying around to meetings, classes, or even just around the house. Because of the high brightness, you don’t have to worry about the sun interfering too much, and with how thin it gets when you fold it, you could use it as a tablet a lot of the time. The CPU is a 10th Gen i7-10610U with vPro, a pretty powerful CPU all around, meaning that beyond just the traditional productivity software, you can get some graphic design or audio editing done on this, with the latter being better suited to the spec of the laptop.

As for RAM, it’s generous with 16GB, more than enough for running several programs and tabs simultaneously without the laptop starting to lag. Internal storage is a 512GB SSD, although picking up one of our external hard drive deals might be needed, especially if you have a lot of big files. As for GPU, there’s only the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, so you won’t get a lot of gaming done, although the X1 Yoga isn’t targeted to that market, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.

Overall, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great device if you need something portable and powerful, and with the discount from Lenovo bringing it down to $1,496 from $3,399, it’s been made much more affordable. If this ThinkPad doesn’t do it for you, though, we have a lot of other great laptop deals for you to look at and find something that fits your needs more.

