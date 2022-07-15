The Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 is over $2,000 off today

Lenovo’s laptop offerings have bloomed over the past few years — from everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something for everybody. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, a great 2-in-1 that’s having a massive sale right now, is going for $2,507, down from $4,559, an incredible $2,052 discount from the retail price and likely one of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals you’re going to find today.

One of the most important things with a 2-in-1 is the screen quality, and we’re happy to say that this 14-inch screen has a pretty amazing resolution of 3840 x 2400, which means that the touchscreen experience is great, especially if you’re planning to do productivity or editing work. Not only that, but it’s an OLED screen that has HDR 400 and a peak brightness of 500 nits, giving you crisp pictures with good contrast. And most importantly, it can be used during the daytime, out in the sun, or in a room full of lights, without having to worry about whether you’ll be able to see what’s on the screen.

As for under the hood, it sports a 12th-gen Intel i7-1280P processor, a higher-end CPU that shouldn’t have an issue handling most productivity tasks, transcoding when streaming, or any other CPU-intensive tasks. The 14 cores and 20-thread count also make it great for audio editing, which relies a lot on both, and the portability of a 2-in-1 makes it easy to take with you to gigs if you’re a live performer. You’ll also be happy to note that it comes with 32GB of RAM, which is more than the average user needs but is great for those who need to open several apps and tabs simultaneously. Storage is also surprisingly large for such a small frame, with a 1TB SSD packed in there, giving you great performance and a ton of space to work with. Finally, it has an IR and 1080p hybrid camera, which is something you don’t often see, even in mid-range laptops.

Overall, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is an excellent portable 2-in-1 that gives you a lot of great specs under the hood and an excellent screen to play around with, and right now to can get one at Lenovo for a lower price of $2,507 with a hugely impressive $2,052 discount. That being said, if that’s still a bit too much for your budget, check out some other excellent laptop deals for something that fits the bill.

