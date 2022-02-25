If you’re someone who wants the benefits of both a powerful laptop and a sleek tablet, then you should look into getting a 2-in-1. These hybrid devices have fantastic flexibility, making them the perfect computers for content consumption, note-taking, and traveling. One of our favorite convertible laptop deals right now is this offer at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the powerful Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch 2-in-1 for just $850, which is a whopping $300 off the standard price tag of $1,150. That’s an absolute steal of a device for one of the most beloved 2-in-1 brands around. Keep reading to discover why this is a deal that you don’t want to miss out on.

When we reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 7i, we called it an “inbetweener” — a device with premium elements but that isn’t too pricey. When you take it out of the box for the first time, you’ll notice that it adopts a much simpler aesthetic than other 2-in-1s. Instead of the sharp edges or glossy exteriors of something like the HP Spectre x360, the 15.6-inch Yoga 7i has deceptively simple good looks, with an attractive dark moss aluminum finish. This particular configuration is an excellent performer, with an 11th-gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7 mobile processor, along with a whopping 12GB of system memory. That means snappy performance for all the most common tasks and phenomenal multitasking, even for those with heavy workloads. There’s also a spacious 512GB SSD to keep all your most important files.

Of course, the star of the show is the versatility. The 15-inch full HD display can be easily flipped and folded into four different configurations: Laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. The multitouch screen is responsive and great for taking notes, browsing the web, or annotating PDFs. It weighs just a touch over 4 pounds and is 0.76-inches thin, so you’ll get a great experience no matter what mode you’re in. This laptop also has fantastic inputs, with a solid backlit keyboard and an excellent touchpad. If you need to pop into video calls in a pinch, there’s a built-in HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter for when you’re not using it. There’s also a USB-C Thunderbolt port for connecting everything from fast drives to external monitors.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is powerful, versatile, and offers incredible bang-for-buck because of today’s deal. Right now, you can pick it up at Best Buy for only $850, which is a massive $300 discount on the regular price of $1,150. If this sounds like the perfect 2-in-1 for you, hit the buy now button below before this deal expires!

