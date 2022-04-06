This 48-inch OLED TV just dropped below $1,000 — save $600

There’s no better way to watch your favorite movies and TV shows at home than with a 4K OLED TV. You’ll get the incredible detail of a 4K resolution, with the deep blacks and vibrant colors of an OLED display. However, OLED TV deals can get very expensive, so we’re always looking for great offers. That’s why we’re jumping at the chance to share one of the best Walmart TV deals we’ve seen in a while. Right now, you can get the LG 48-inch C1 4K OLED Smart TV for just $997, a massive $603 price cut from the regular price of $1,600. That’s one of the best LG TV deals you’ll find at any retailer. Keep reading to discover what makes this display truly special.

LG has always been at the forefront of creating fantastic TV displays, so they’re always on our list of the best TV brands. This 48-inch LG C1 4K OLED Smart TV is no exception, with absolutely stunning picture quality and mind-blowing contrast. Because the 8 million pixels can turn on and off individually, you’ll get perfect blacks, distinct colors, and a superbly wide color gamut. This display really shines when you’re watching content with lush colors, like animated movies. On top of that, the panel provides incredible detail for both 4K and non-4K content. In addition, this TV has an internal a9 Gen4 AI processor that automatically upscales everything you’re watching through deep-learning algorithms.

Of course, this is a smart TV, and it lives up to that moniker. It comes out of the box with webOS 6.0, a smart TV firmware that gives you instant access to your favorite entertainment options. You can watch streaming services like Disney+, Apple TV, and Netflix or view live TV through apps like Hulu and Sling. You can access all of your apps and content through the intuitive LG Magic Remote, which lets you use point, click and scroll, and voice commands on the interface. You’re in for a treat if you plan to use this TV for gaming. It’s compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, so you’ll get the smoothest gaming experience possible with virtually no tearing or lag. The TV even has an automatic low-latency mode for zero-delay controls.

If this sounds like your ideal TV, there’s no time to waste. You can pick up the 48-inch LG C1 4K OLED Smart TV for only $997 at Walmart, a massive $603 discount on the standard price of $1,600. You won’t find a better deal than that, so hit the Buy Now button below and upgrade your home theater experience.

