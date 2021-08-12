  1. Deals
This 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV just got a massive price cut — but hurry!

LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

Looking for one of the best 4K TVs out there? Right now, you can buy the truly exceptional LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV for just $1,500 at Walmart. That’s a huge savings of $500 which is fantastic value for what’s seriously one of the best TVs at this price point. Because of that, you’ll need to be quick as we can’t see stock lasting long at this price. It’s an amazing deal if you’re in the market for the latest OLED technology.

The LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV is something special. Go check out the difference between QLED and OLED and you’ll see what we mean. Thanks to its 8 million pixels all turning on and off independently, you get perfect blacks, rich colors, and seemingly infinite contrast that means everything you watch truly pops on screen. Even the darkest of nighttime battle scenes look truly exceptional here.

Alongside the fantastic self-lit pixels of OLED, the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV also offers Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync support with a Game Optimizer that means it looks amazing when you’re playing games. With low input lag and fast response times, there’s no risk of blur here at any point.

The LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV is smart, too, using LG’s webOS to provide you with all your entertainment needs and plenty of great streaming apps, as well as services such as Sports Alert to keep you up to date on your favorite teams. A Magic Remote works better than any other remote you’ve used before, too.

With everything about the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV demonstrating speed and fantastic picture quality, it’s one of the best 4K TVs out there and right now, you can buy it for $500 off the usual price at Walmart. Grab it now while stocks last.

