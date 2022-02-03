If you’ve fallen in love with the clarity, depth, and beauty of OLED picture, you should grab this OLED TV deal while you can. OLED TVs are still quite expensive, but they’re worth it. Right now you can get a top-of-the-line LG C1 OLED TV for $300 cheaper than usual, down to $1,800 from its retail price of $2,100. Snag it at Best Buy before they sell out or stop the sale.

Perhaps the commonality among all of the best 4K TVs is a stunning, high-quality picture. This piece of tech is the focal point of all home theater setups after all, and a great sound system and massive content library mean nothing if the television you’re using doesn’t produce a great image. The LG 65-inch Class C1 4K OLED Smart TV delivers when it comes to picture quality. It presents a stunning 4K image in over 8 million pixels, achieving a higher contrast with self-lit pixels that turn on and off independently of one another, providing deeper blacks, intense colors, and an immersive visual experience that makes movies feel more dramatic, sports free more intense, and everything feel more lifelike.

Alongside all of its image technology, the LG 65-inch Class C1 4K OLED Smart TV is exactly that — smart. It’s powered by LG’s ThinkQ AI, which allows you to control all of your LG smart products right from the home dashboard of the TV, or with the Magic Remote voice control. This technology also gives you access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can simply ask the TV for music, weather, news, or anything else you’d like to watch or listen to. The all new home screen also gives you access to all of your favorite streaming services, with apps like Disney+ and Apple TV built right in.

Whether you’re replacing an outdated television or starting from scratch on a new home entertainment setup, a smart TV is a necessity. The LG 65-inch Class C1 4K OLED Smart TV is part of a great deal at Best Buy today, going for only $1,800. That’s a $300 savings, and the savings add up even further with the included free shipping, free 30 days of fuboTV Pro, and three free months of Apple TV+.

