Walmart slashes a huge $120 off this enormous 65-inch LG 4K TV

LG is the pioneer of OLED screens in the business, and it currently holds the title for 2019’s best TV on our list. If you’re looking for the premium quality provided by 4K TV at a more affordable price, then this LG 65-inch UM6900 4K TV is an absolute choice for you. You can order now at Walmart for only $530, down from its regular price of $650, and save as much as $120. If that sale price is still steep for you, Walmart is offering a digestible monthly installment of $52 for 12 months, when you apply for the Affirm loan program.

Indulge in 4K resolution of high-quality content selections with the gigantic display of LG UM6900 Series Smart TV. It owns an Active 4K high dynamic range (HDR) that adjust and improve the image quality of each scene in every movies and TV series. It also supports multi-format 4K HDR such as HLG and HDR10, to produce striking action scenes with LG’s advanced tone-mapping technology.

Boasting an enormous 65-inch LED screen display, you’ll surely be in for an exhilarating ride on this LG 4K TV. You can stream all the shows you want with LG’s webOS that enable you to access the most sought-after streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and Google Play Movies. That is on top of the unlimited free content that is already provided via the exclusive LG Channels app.

The LG UM6900 4K UHD Smart TV brings you comfort by utilizing the power of your own voice. It is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa so you can control the TV using speech commands. Now you can literally ask your TV to change channels or adjust the volume for you.

The LG 65-inch UM6900 4K TV normally retails for $650. However, Walmart is reducing it by as much as $120 to give you a more affordable price of only $530. This is a fantastic offer you should not miss, so order now and bring home this massive 4K TV.

