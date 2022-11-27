 Skip to main content
LG C2 Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the popular 65-inch OLED TV

Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to upgrade to the next level of home theater equipment: an OLED TV. Normally insanely expensive, OLED TVs drop into a reasonable price range this time of year. The LG C2 OLED 4K TV is a well-regarded and highly sought-after OLED, and right now the 65-inch model is down to $1,700 from its usual $2,100. That’s still not cheap, but it’s a good deal on a great TV. Don’t let it pass you by.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV

If you’re browsing for OLED TVs, then you probably know a bit about the tech behind them, but it’s worth a quick recap. OLED TVs use pixels with their own light sources in them. Each individual pixel can adjust how bright it is independent of the rest of the screen, so you get perfect brightness and deep contrast that LED TVs with light panels just can’t mimic. This LG C2 OLED TV utilizes that technology to its full extent. it has a powerful processor with AI baked in to read the screen and adjust the picture to perfect levels. It also has a brightness booster, so super bright scenes really pop. The combination of OLED pixels and the brightness booster means that shots with both perfect black and intense light have incredible contrast to them.

The color on the LG C2 is also amazing. You get 100% of the color gamut, meaning exactly what was shot by the $100,000 movie camera is exactly what you’re seeing on your screen. To show this off, LG added a Filmmaker Mode that reduces the post-processing of the content. It’s as close as you can get to looking straight through the director’s camera lens. If you want some post-processing, you can take advantage of the AI processes in the TV like Tone Mapping and 4K upscaling. They scan the content on the screen and adjust it for optimal image quality.

Don’t let Cyber Monday TV deals disappear without grabbing this LG C2 OLED TV. The 65-inch model is down to only $1,700, a $400 discount off its usual price. It’s a gorgeous TV that will be an amazing centerpiece to a fantastic home theater setup.

