The cost of smartphones gets steeper every year as more and more features get crammed into these slick and compact devices. Apple and Samsung may be getting the most business even with their notably high price tags, but if you want a flagship smartphone for a fraction of the price, the LG G7 ThinQ is worth considering at just $340 instead of $612 on Walmart.

This unit is also factory unlocked so it will work with any provider and might cost less than the accumulated amount of monthly lease payments. Also, jet setters may appreciate that they can just buy a local SIM and consequently avoid unreasonable roaming fees.

To give you some reference, midrange phones would typically cost around $200 to $400 which makes this $272 price cut on a 1-year-old flagship model that much more attractive. The LG G7 ThinQ takes after the iPhone X with a notch on its 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen. With a pixel resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 and HDR10 support, you’ll get to appreciate a sharp and crisp display with incredible color accuracy. Moreover, with a Super Bright Display mode that can boost the screen’s brightness up to 1,000 nits, you won’t encounter any issues with readability.

Audiophiles will likely appreciate the sound packed in LG’s G7 ThinQ, which complements its promising display. Its single-bottom firing speaker may not actually compare to a Bluetooth speaker but it delivers a boombox-like sound with the same Quad DAC found on the more premium V30. It strikes a nice balance between the old and the new as it keeps a 3.5mm headphone jack with DTS.X 3D surround sound technology while it adopts a more future-proof USB-C charging port. The 3,000mAh battery may seem modest but it could last you over a day depending on use and juices up pretty fast with Quick Charge 3.0.

Sporting an affinity with Samsung’s Galaxy S9, a flagship that was also released last year, the G7 ThinQ has a speedy performance with the matching Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM. You’ll be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface even when multitasking or playing graphics-heavy games like PUBG: Mobile. Its 64GB internal storage may be enough to house your collection of apps and other multimedia content but it’s nice to have the option to expand it up to 400GB.

The LG G7 ThinQ has a dual 16-megapixel camera set-up and an 8-megapixel selfie camera that aims to give you more versatility but struggles in low-light conditions. Photos nonetheless have superior detail and can be enhanced by applying a variety of modes such as Super Bright Camera mode to enhance light absorption. Though there are better models with far more advanced features, the G7 ThinQ is a solid and acceptable bet, especially with Walmart’s $272 discount.

Go on to our curated deals page for more bargains on smartphones, and the latest tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations