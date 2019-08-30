With phone manufacturers competing to deliver the best and most futuristic phone out there in terms of display and features, upgrading your smartphone could be no easy task. Apple may get away with a notch but one thing is set for sure, bezels are soon to be obsolete. LG’s V series is the tech giant’s top of the line flagship models sitting right above the esteemed G series. It’s good to see that LG certainly had no qualms letting go of the notch as it opted for a sleeker nearly bezel-less design on the V35 ThinQ. Flagship models usually reel in a hefty price tag and LG’s V35 ThinQ is no exception at $900 but then you can get it for only $400 with Amazon’s 56% price cut.

This LG V35 ThinQ unit is unlocked, meaning you are not tied to any particular carrier. An advantage for international travelers as they could just procure a local SIM instead of shelling out a huge sum on roaming fees. Also, the sale price would cost significantly less than the accumulated monthly payments to lease the phone with a provider. On the other hand, as a Prime Exclusive phone, this comes with pre-installed Amazon apps that would instantly give you access to the latest deals, movies, music, and more with Alexa.

LG nails the design on the V35 ThinQ with an all-glass exterior fitted into a military-grade aluminum frame. The 6-inch OLED Full Vision display is simply wonderful as it boasts a QHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 without a notch to obstruct your view from any angle. Its screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and appears to be as bright as it is sharp with impressive color accuracy. With an IP68 rating, dust or submerging it in water at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes will hardly do any damage. You can press on the power button that doubles up as the fingerprint sensor below its dual-camera setup to make sure.

The LG V35 ThinQ’s combination of two 16-megapixel rear cameras could yield you more versatility with different apertures on either lens but you are not guaranteed the perfect shot in low-light conditions. However, the 8-megapixel front camera is capable of taking selfies especially when Portrait Mode is on. The camera may be a mixed bag but audiophiles could appreciate that the stereo speakers are equipped with DTS:X support and a hi-fi Quad Dac for a fuller sound overall.

The LG V35 ThinQ is nothing short of a powerful phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor on 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable to 2TB with a microSD card. You’ll just be amazed by how smooth and fast its performance is regardless of multitasking or the games you’re playing. With a 3,300mAh battery, you’ll have enough juice to sustain you through the whole day but you can always bank on its USB-C fast charging capabilities or its support for wireless charging. Get this premium phone plus $500 in savings on Amazon.

