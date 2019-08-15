Deals

LG’s flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone is now $300 less on Best Buy

Erica Katherina
By
lg g7 thinq review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Want a remarkable smartphone experience but are only willing to pay a fraction of what Samsung and Apple are charging? The LG G7 ThinQ is worth considering. Normally $750, a whopping 40% discount on Best Buy lets you have this flagship model for only $450. This LG smartphone deal exclusively applies to the 64GB, factory unlocked, aurora black version.

If you’re not keen about being tied to a particular service provider, this phone is perfect for you. Since it’s unlocked, you are not restricted to a single network. This is also an advantage for frequent travelers as they can simply secure a local SIM and pay local rates, which is less expensive than the roaming fees charged by cellular operators.

BUY NOW

The LG G7 ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. This powerhouse combo enables the unit to operate without a hint of lag or slowdown no matter what task you throw at it. From playing graphics-intensive games to running multiple apps at once, performance is fluid. Navigating through the operating system is also buttery smooth, with a decent interface loaded with a bunch of customization options.

Its 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen has a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution which promises a bright and sharp display on any content. And since it supports HDR10, the colors are more accurate and look incredibly rich. There’s also a Super Bright Display technology which can boost the screen’s brightness, a very useful feature especially when you’re outdoors. Audio quality is promising as well: The headphone jack supports a surround sound technology similar to Dolby Atmos, while the bottom-firing mono speaker produces a boombox-like sound. All these allow for a more pleasurable movie watching and music playback experience.

This unit uses the same dual-camera setup found on previous models. Photos have good color and superior details both in wide- and non-wide-angle shots. The real struggle is shooting in low-light conditions, but LG added a Super Bright Camera mode to enhance light absorption for night-time photography. There’s also an A.I. Cam which automatically identifies scenes and alters the photo to the best settings possible.

The LG G7 ThinQ may not excite you in terms of design, but its robust set of features certainly will. What makes it even more attractive is Best Buy’s $300 discount, dropping its price to a healthier $450. Order the 64GB version today while in stock.

Check out our curated deals page for amazing bargains on iPhones, Android phones, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to root Android phones and tablets (and unroot them)
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the high price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally costs $650, but Amazon’s discount lets you get one for as low as $520.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Deals

Amazon drops another great laptop deal on the 12-inch Apple MacBook

Apple MacBooks have a stellar reputation for their sleek, minimal aesthetics and excellent performance, and the 12-inch MacBook is no exception. Amazon has a deal on this model, reducing its price to $300 less than the usual.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple iPad Air
Deals

Want a big-screen tablet? The cellular iPad Air is $50 less at Walmart

The Apple iPad Air truly is a remarkable companion for everyday productivity and entertainment consumption. Get your hands on the 64GB cellular model at a discounted price of $579 from Walmart. All color options are on sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts the cost of Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to 29%

If you're in the market for top-tiered headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with a noise-canceling feature are just right for you. This is your best chance to get yours as Amazon cuts up to 29% on its price.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart cuts a huge 35% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

From its original price of $200, Walmart cuts $70 off the Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise canceling headphones, so it can now be yours for only $130. You can also order it from Amazon with an awesome price of $128.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
garmin instinct amazon sale
Deals

Grab the Garmin Instinct outdoor watch for $31 less on Amazon

If you're quite the outdoorsy type, then the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch may just tick all the right boxes for you. Grab it for $31 less than the usual $300 price tag on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sennheiser hd1 wireless pink floyd headphones full1
Deals

Listen in luxury with Sennheiser’s HD1 headphones for $112 less on Amazon

The perfect way to tune out of your environment and enjoy music unbothered is through noise-canceling headphones. Luckily, there are a lot of great pairs available, like the Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones. Get it for $287 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit versa smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal nets you the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for 15% less

If you're hesitant to get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at its standard price of $200, then check out Amazon's deal that gives it to you for 15% less. Cash in $170 for a cool wearable and walk away with $30 in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung’s 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart UHD TV gets a huge $102 discount on Amazon

If you're thinking about getting a 4K TV, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is discounted by 20% at Amazon. Order now for only $398 instead of $500, and enjoy a huge $102 savings.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal ultra hd 5 series roku smart led tv
Deals

Walmart cuts the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K 5-Series Roku TV to $378

HDR displays heighten a picture’s dynamic range and deliver darks and brights that are more pronounced. That is why 4K HDR TVs are very expensive. Then along came TCL. You can get the 55-inch TCL 4K TV for just $380 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor