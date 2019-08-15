LG’s flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone is now $300 less on Best Buy

Share

Want a remarkable smartphone experience but are only willing to pay a fraction of what Samsung and Apple are charging? The LG G7 ThinQ is worth considering. Normally $750, a whopping 40% discount on Best Buy lets you have this flagship model for only $450. This LG smartphone deal exclusively applies to the 64GB, factory unlocked, aurora black version.

If you’re not keen about being tied to a particular service provider, this phone is perfect for you. Since it’s unlocked, you are not restricted to a single network. This is also an advantage for frequent travelers as they can simply secure a local SIM and pay local rates, which is less expensive than the roaming fees charged by cellular operators.

The LG G7 ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. This powerhouse combo enables the unit to operate without a hint of lag or slowdown no matter what task you throw at it. From playing graphics-intensive games to running multiple apps at once, performance is fluid. Navigating through the operating system is also buttery smooth, with a decent interface loaded with a bunch of customization options.

Its 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen has a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution which promises a bright and sharp display on any content. And since it supports HDR10, the colors are more accurate and look incredibly rich. There’s also a Super Bright Display technology which can boost the screen’s brightness, a very useful feature especially when you’re outdoors. Audio quality is promising as well: The headphone jack supports a surround sound technology similar to Dolby Atmos, while the bottom-firing mono speaker produces a boombox-like sound. All these allow for a more pleasurable movie watching and music playback experience.

This unit uses the same dual-camera setup found on previous models. Photos have good color and superior details both in wide- and non-wide-angle shots. The real struggle is shooting in low-light conditions, but LG added a Super Bright Camera mode to enhance light absorption for night-time photography. There’s also an A.I. Cam which automatically identifies scenes and alters the photo to the best settings possible.

The LG G7 ThinQ may not excite you in terms of design, but its robust set of features certainly will. What makes it even more attractive is Best Buy’s $300 discount, dropping its price to a healthier $450. Order the 64GB version today while in stock.

