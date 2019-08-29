Apple and Samsung may be at the forefront of the rivalry for the high-end market of smartphones but there seems to be much more going on in the midrange division. Needless to say, there are more than a few players after the budget crown, but Motorola’s G series still sits on the pedestal. While the features on the latest flagship model seem temptingly alluring, there are cost-saving alternatives that could suit the same purpose of staying connected. Get the most bang for your buck as Amazon gives the midrange champion, the Moto G7 a 17% price cut so you can crap the $300 price tag and pay only $250. You also stand a chance to get another $50 slashed after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Motorola’s G7 boasts quality on a budget. The Moto G7 made a move toward a larger screen real estate with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD and a tear-drop notch to maximize its Full HD+ Max Vision Display. With a resolution of 2,270 x 1,080, for 403 pixels per inch, clarity appears to be good enough and it generally makes for a comfortable viewing experience. The G7 certainly flaunts a more premium design with an all-glass exterior fitted into a metal frame while the fingerprint sensor hides in plain sight as it is one and the same as the M logo sitting below the signature round camera module.

Motorola’s G7 has a 12-megapixel main camera that is complemented with a 5-megapixel camera for depth and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. You’ll definitely be able to capture priceless moments, landscapes, or close-ups in the right conditions as it struggles with low light. It does try to make up for its shortcomings with a variety of shooting modes, effects, and AR stickers that can be applied to enhance or make your photos a lot more fun.

The Moto G7 steps up from the G6 with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor on 4GB of RAM. It may not be the best at multitasking but it does try to make up for it as navigation is almost seamless while apps fire up pretty quick, too. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and comes with a bunch of Moto Actions that act as shortcuts as well as a number of display options that let you interact with your notifications from the lock screen. Unlike some flagship models, you’ll be glad to see the headphone jack in place along with a MicroSD slot which allows you to expand your 64GB internal storage up to 512GB.

The Moto G7 packs an acceptable 3,000mAh battery that can get you through most of the day. It adopts a more future-proof USB-C charging port and it surely juices up fast as you can go from zero to about 80% within an hour. A great smartphone for those with tight pockets who don’t want to skimp on good performance and an equitably big display. Snag one for yourself for only $250 on Amazon.

