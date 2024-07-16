Around these parts, we love Lego Prime Day deals, where we focus on covering Lego sets features franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, and the like. It’s cars, action, and intensity, and thoroughly appeals to the gamer section of our readership. But, for Prime Day deals this year, Lego is back with something more generally giftable. It’s the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set, which allows you to make your own flower arrangements out of Legos, and it’s the “#1 Most Gifted” item on Amazon. Right now, for Prime Day, get your Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set for just $48, down $12 from the usual $60. To do so, simply tap the button below, or keep reading to learn more about the kit.

Why you should buy the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set

The “flowers” in this adult Lego set come with intense options for petals and stems, with styles ranging from roses and daisies to poppies and grasses. With 756 pieces, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to make exactly what you want, real life biology can take a backseat as you choose what to make. Though, as someone that has done introductory field botany and worked with plants professionally (though, admittedly, with grasses and noxious weeds), you can feel the real-life inspiration coming out in every part of this set. Flower arrangement experts will appreciate the adjustable stems lengths (the longest, the snapdragon, is just over 14 inches) and posable petals. It is obvious that the care and dedication Lego put into this set far outweighs what you might think of as typical of the brand.

This set is the ultimate gift for that slightly nerdy spouse or parent, Lego enjoyer, flower enthusiast, or die-hard romantic — after all, what symbolizes undying love more than undying flowers? To put it into perspective just how popular this set is, not only is it Amazon’s number one gifted item, it is also rank three in their category. If you think someone might like this gift, your intuition is probably correct.

Right now is the time to buy the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set. It’s down to just $48 while this Prime Day deal last. That’s a savings of $12 over the usual $60 price. And, all you need to do to make it yours is tap the button below.