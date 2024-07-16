 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day Lego deal gives everlasting bouquet at discount price

By
The Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set arranged in two ways.
Lego

Around these parts, we love Lego Prime Day deals, where we focus on covering Lego sets features franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, and the like. It’s cars, action, and intensity, and thoroughly appeals to the gamer section of our readership. But, for Prime Day deals this year, Lego is back with something more generally giftable. It’s the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set, which allows you to make your own flower arrangements out of Legos, and it’s the “#1 Most Gifted” item on Amazon. Right now, for Prime Day, get your Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set for just $48, down $12 from the usual $60. To do so, simply tap the button below, or keep reading to learn more about the kit.

Why you should buy the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set

The “flowers” in this adult Lego set come with intense options for petals and stems, with styles ranging from roses and daisies to poppies and grasses. With 756 pieces, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to make exactly what you want, real life biology can take a backseat as you choose what to make. Though, as someone that has done introductory field botany and worked with plants professionally (though, admittedly, with grasses and noxious weeds), you can feel the real-life inspiration coming out in every part of this set. Flower arrangement experts will appreciate the adjustable stems lengths (the longest, the snapdragon, is just over 14 inches) and posable petals. It is obvious that the care and dedication Lego put into this set far outweighs what you might think of as typical of the brand.

This set is the ultimate gift for that slightly nerdy spouse or parent, Lego enjoyer, flower enthusiast, or die-hard romantic — after all, what symbolizes undying love more than undying flowers? To put it into perspective just how popular this set is, not only is it Amazon’s number one gifted item, it is also rank three in their category. If you think someone might like this gift, your intuition is probably correct.

Right now is the time to buy the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet set. It’s down to just $48 while this Prime Day deal last. That’s a savings of $12 over the usual $60 price. And, all you need to do to make it yours is tap the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Prime Day board game deals: All the classics are on sale!
Catan board game close up.

With many Prime Day deals going on right now, all eyes are on tech-based deals. But what about if you also love to indulge in another hobby such as board gaming? There are many board game deals going on alongside the big ticket items, and we’ve spent some time tracking down the best Prime Day board game deals around right now. Below, you’ll find them all neatly rounded up, divided by their price range. We’ve also looked at what you should consider before buying a board game in case you’re new to the world of tabletop gaming, so you can easily find the right choice for your situation.
Best board game Prime Day deals under $25
Board games can often be pretty expensive so we’ve picked out the best board game Prime Day deals which cost under $25. These tend to be classic games like checkers, Sorry, and Monopoly. If you’re looking to kit out your home with some old-school favorites, or you simply want to introduce your kids to the games you enjoyed playing while growing up, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash.

Sorry! --
Connect 4 --
Chutes and Ladders --
Clue --
The Game of Life --
Scrabble --

Read more
Prime Day gaming headset deals: Logitech, Corsair, SteelSeries
PC Gaming Monitor with LED Lights.

If you're gaming with friends or playing online games, you need a way to communicate -- a gaming headset. Now, you might have been eyeing the Prime Day headphone deals, but you should go for a headset instead. These Prime Day deals on headsets bring the best of both worlds: a headphones portion to hear what's going on and a microphone component to team up with the crew. This combo makes for a perfect gaming experience and keeps everything in one convenient package. And, plenty of them are on sale right now for Prime Day deals, making it a good time to buy. For more goodies, be sure to check out our collections of console deals and gaming laptop deals.

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals

Read more
Walmart Prime Day Lego deals: Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, more
LEGO Lamborghini Countach LOTUS design black friday deal lifestyle image.

It's shopping time. Well, if you like to shop anyway. That's because there are thousands of Prime Day deals going on right now. The problem is that can also make narrowing things down tricky. To assist, we’ve gathered all the best Lego deals, specifically the ones you can find at Walmart. That’s because while Prime Day itself might be an Amazon-only event, plenty of other retailers launch their own sales to coincide with it. That includes Walmart. Because of that, we’ve spent some time picking out all our favorite Walmart Prime Day Lego deals (including one extra special one). We’ve also looked at what you should consider before buying any Lego so you can make a sensible purchase that works well for your plans.
Our favorite Walmart Prime Day Lego deal
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set -- $32, was $43

While there are Lego sets that feature some of the most popular entertainment franchises, nothing beats the creativity that you and your child can unleash with mounds of pieces from something like the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box Building Set. With 790 pieces, you'll be able to build anything and everything -- let you imagination run wild! There are instructions to build objects such as buildings and vehicles, but once they get the hang of it, children will be able to make their own creations. The set also comes with a pair of green baseplates, and its box will also double as a sturdy storage option for all of these Lego bricks.

Read more