Enjoy the best shows on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services by watching them the way they were meant to be seen — in 4K ultra high definition. You do not even need to pay an arm and a leg for the best 4K TV available. Walmart makes this LG 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV with HDR easier on the budget by chopping $82 off its usual price. Grab this chance to upgrade your home theater for less than $400.

Usually $450, this LG 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV with HDR is down to $368 on Walmart today. This makes it even more affordable than the other premium TV deals. Plus, you can pay for it in monthly installments of $36 when you apply for an Affirm loan.

Level up your viewing experience at home with the LG 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV. It features multi-format 4K high-dynamic range support with scene-by-scene picture adjustment. This HDR TV provides increased contrast and color depth that creates a more realistic image. It also reduces video noise, enhances sharpness, and projects accurate colors thanks to its powerful quad-core processor.

Connect your LG smart TV to your home network to access 4K ultra HD content from the most popular streaming services. It comes with the updated webOS, which features an impressively intuitive interface. This lets you easily queue up movies and TV shows from your favorite content providers and toggle among them.

LG understands that a realistic display should be matched with heart-pounding audio for a real immersive viewing. They built this 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV with Ultra Surround technology that enhances the built-in speakers using seven virtual channels. But if you want a better sound, check out our TV buying guide to learn which TV speaker option is best for you. This page contains everything you need to know before and after you purchase a TV.

Pay only $368 instead of its usual $450 when you get this LG 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV with HDR at Walmart today. Hurry and place your order now while this $82 discount is available.

