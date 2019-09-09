Technology is evolving continuously to provide a higher quality of life for everyone, and that includes 4K TVs. This innovation usually comes at enormous prices that others might think of it more of a luxury. However, that doesn’t apply with the Vizio brand, since it offers high-end products at an affordable price. If you are thinking about getting one, now is a great time as Walmart dropped 39% off the Vizio D50X-G9 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV. It is currently available for only $260 instead of $428, so you can save $168 when you order today.

For those who are eyeing for a budget TV with 4K Ultra HD technology and larger display, buying this 50-inch Vizio D-Series LED TV is an ideal decision to make. It has a blend of high-dynamic range (HDR), voice control, and smart TV applications that will present you delightful viewing pleasure. This smart TV also has a matrix of LED backlight that equally spreads light beyond the screen to deliver excellent image presentation.

The Vizio D-Series has a Chromecast built-in so you can install compatible apps on your smartphone, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and cast it straight on the TV. You will not worry about subscriptions or monthly charges, as the Vizio WatchFree feature allows you to stream with more than 100 live and internet streaming channels for free. By activating the Quick Start Mode, you’ll be able to conserve on energy usage, and the TV will turn on automatically with just a tap of the cast button.

In terms of connectivity, the D50X-G9 has a dual-band Wi-Fi to optimize fast wireless speeds required for 4K and HDR streaming. It has three UHD-ready HDMI ports following the latest standards, and a USB outlet for playing other media like photos, music, and video clips.

Take advantage of this great deal and bring the Vizio D50X-G9 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV on your living room. You can order it today at Walmart for only $260 from its original price of $428. Get it now while offer lasts and save a whopping $168.

