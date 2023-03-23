This content was produced in partnership with LG.

Who wants a dull looking laptop, right? These days, pretty much everyone owns a laptop so it’s good to stand out from the crowd when many look pretty dull or overly practical. While the general consensus is that Apple rules the roost when it comes to good-looking laptops, we’ve spotted something that may buck that trend. It’s the LG Gram Style and it lives up to its name perfectly. It looks incredibly good while also being powerful to use and having a sweet-looking screen. Even better, it’s available at the moment with twice as much RAM for the same price so we’re talking fantastic futureproofing for all your needs. The offer is valid from now until April 16 so you’ve got a bit of time to commit to it. The 16-inch model with 32GB of memory is normally priced at $2,000 but there’s a $200 discount so it’s that bit more affordable at $1,800. In addition to the 16-inch model, there’s a 14-inch 32GB model that is $300 less, down to $1,500 for a limited time. We kinda want it for ourselves so instead, we thought we’d tell you why you might want it.

Seriously though, how good does the LG Gram Style look? It looks like the kind of thing you want to instantly buy even if you really don’t need a new laptop right now. It’s available in either 14-inch or 16-inch models. Predictably, that means the smaller model is more portable but the 16-inch model feels like it’s rivalling the MacBook Pro when it comes to both looks and prowess. We’re stuck wondering how come LG isn’t considered one of the best laptop brands yet that feels like it’s going to change if it keeps up this kind of reputation. It’s about time we saw a seriously gorgeous-looking Windows-based laptop.

Its Dynamic White exterior looks stunning and the laptop is incredibly slim. Its sleek, iridescent finish changes color depending on what angle you’re viewing it from. You’ll find yourself turning the laptop around just to see how it shimmers in the light. You know what that also means? Plenty of Instagram-worthy snaps to get it looking just right on your desk or when you’re at your local coffee shop editing a video or writing the next great novel. The LG Gram Style is capable of either thanks to its power. It has the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that’s Intel Evo certified. For you, that means speedy performance but also a better-performing battery than before. Again, this is ideal for taking out and about with you.

While the laptop usually has 16GB of memory, until April 16, you get 32GB of memory. This remains unheard of at this price, even among the best laptops, so you’re getting ahead of the curve here without spending a fortune. It’s going to be awesome for multitasking as well as if you’re working on anything vaguely demanding. 1TB of SSD storage means you’ll easily have room to save plenty of video files if you’re an avid content creator or photos if you’re more of a fan of the still image.

Ultimately though, you’ll be interested in how good the LG Gram Style is to use. LG makes some of the best TVs around thanks to its use of OLED technology and that’s the kind of display you get here. Whether you go for the more portable 14-inch model or the slightly larger 16-inch screen, it looks beautiful with exceptional image resolution which means everything you gaze at looks truly lifelike. It’s going to be great for watching all your favorite movies but it also makes simple everyday use look better too. Still, for those times you’re watching the latest Marvel release at home, Dolby Atmos sound helps you feel more drawn into what you’re watching. Who’d have thought a laptop could feel immersive while watching a movie, right?

That’s why we’re thinking the LG Gram Style is perfect for students, content creators or someone looking for an all-in-one solution. You may have already looked at MacBooks and envied their style while still preferring to use Windows 11 over macOS — this is where you have your opportunity.

Every little detail about the LG Gram Style is well thought out with plenty of ports and a neat power adapter that’s smaller and more lightweight than you might think so you can easily toss it in your bag without a problem.

If you’ve been waiting for a laptop that fits into your stylish aesthetic while still being powerful enough to use in your busy lifestyle, the LG Gram Style is that laptop. It’s always an appealing proposition but it’s exciting to see you can buy it with double the memory you’d normally get without paying anything extra. Until April 16, you get 32GB of memory instead of 16GB and the laptop is discounted to $1,800 down from $2,000. If it were possible to fall in love with a laptop, we’ve got a bad feeling this would be the one.

