 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you a free portable monitor with this laptop

John Alexander
By
LG gram SuperSlim with free portable monitor deal.

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

When I work at home, I use a dual display setup. My main screen has the text I’m typing away at and the second display has an assortment of goods. It can be sites I’m using as resources, product lists, or assignment details. On slower days, the left monitor could even include a bit of entertainment for when my brain overheats and needs a moment away.

In practice this means I’m staring at my leftward display just about as often as my main, right monitor. If you use a similar setup, you probably know exactly what I mean. The productivity boost is just that noticeable. You’ll also retain that elusive flow effect for even longer. If I see a juicy fact, worthy of citing, I can read and rephrase the info for my audience and copy’n’paste the link directly into my text without intensive tab hunting or screen partitioning.

The drawback to this dual-monitor setup? Lifestyle inflation. I can’t go back. A single monitor now feels like a prison. But what about a writer’s favorite place, the coffeeshop? I can’t lug my PC down to the coffeeshop. Yet working on the single screen of a laptop feels anachronistic. A drag against all modern sensibilities. Luckily, LG has a solution. When you get their LG gram SuperSlim laptop, you can also get an LG gram +view portable monitor for free for a limited time. That’s a $350 value towards your quest to update your coffeeshop working station from the stone age to modern times.

Ports and places

The LG laptop-monitor combo using USB-C thunderbolt ports to communicate info from one screen to the other. It’s a good system that transports visual info fast and effectively. It won’t introduce any flickers or screen tears and uses a deep, non-wiggly connection port that won’t be giving you any trouble, even if you happen to jostle your laptop while banging out words on the keyboard.

Furthermore, this LG combo provides for a much better selection of ports locations than is typical. Both the laptop and portable monitor have these ports on both sides of the device.

Why is this such a big deal?

My current setup is a 1-to-1 thunderbolt port setup, not ideal. I want my second monitor on the left but that’s also where the port is. As a result, I often have a thick loop of thunderbolt cable jutting out past the left side of my table. An overworked barista or bathroom-bound patron is destined to find their hand through that loop one day, my whole system crashing down with it. It legit makes me nervous.

Having more port options gives you more placement options and less chance of disaster. It’s that simple. At this point, I’m a bit jealous and wanting to upgrade. Speaking of an upgrade, lets…

Look at those stats

The LG gram +view with the LG gram SuperSlim

It’s easy to get your eyes fixated on the FREE second portable monitor, because free and all, but there is quite a bit to be said about the laptop itself. Let’s look at it in power and size!

As for power, both versions contain a 13th Gen Intel Core Processor i7. Their screens are 15.6-inch, full high-definition OLEDs that are somehow pulling a 0.2ms pixel-to-pixel response time. Essentially, there will be no noticeable flicker or transition and the human eye will have trouble distinguishing the rapidly changing pixel colors from the changing colors of our real world. Both versions of the laptop come with Bluetooth 5.1 capability, built-in stereo speakers, and come with HD audio with Dolby Atmos.

Where the two versions differ is in RAM and storage. If you’re a spreadsheet warrior, able to rely more on cloud storage and don’t need super modern affects, you’ll be more than happy with the 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage edition. Want to use the latest sound processing software, graphics editors, etc.? Try out the 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage edition.

Lastly, let’s look at size. They’re called Slim for a reason, after all! At only .43-inches thick (about the same size as a AAA battery) you’ll be able to fit the laptop and the second monitor in the same bag with ease. Even the power adapter is made smaller. It really is a system made with the remote-worker-in-a-coffee-shop lifestyle in mind.

So, to get your LG gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch OLED laptop and your free, bonus LG gram +view second monitor for free, be sure to act now. You can follow the button below and get yours today and secure your $350 in free second monitor today!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This deal gets you an Apple Watch for $149, but it’s selling fast
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.

The 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE is down to just $149 from Walmart, following a $130 discount that nearly halves the smartwatch's original price of $279. It's not the latest version of the wearable device, but it's still an Apple Watch, so if you've been thinking about getting one, you should shop this offer as soon as you can. It's one of the most popular Apple Watch deals happening right now, with more than a thousand sold over the last 24 hours, so there's a chance that stocks run out very soon.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE
The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for its lowered cost. The wearable device will let you take calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, and it can be used to process payments using Apple Pay. The Apple Watch SE is capable of tracking your daily activity, monitoring health metrics such as heart rate and sleeping habits, and sending out an emergency message if it detects that you took a hard fall.

Read more
Get a 75-inch 4K TV for under $600 with this flash deal
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

If you've always wanted to bring the complete cinematic experience into your own living room, Walmart is offering a great chance to do so without breaking the bank. The retailer has slashed the price of the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV to an affordable $538, for $60 in savings on its sticker price of $598. Stocks of the massive display are going quickly, so if you don't want to miss out on this bargain, you're going to have to complete the purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV
You'll have to check first if a 75-inch display will fit in your available space at home with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy -- if it will, that's the green light that you need to purchase the  Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It's relatively affordable for its size, but it doesn't skip on important features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range for sharp details and lifelike colors. The 4K TV also comes with Motion Rate 120 technology, which will let you follow fast-paced scenes such as in action movies and sports programs, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 for amazing realism.

Read more
The best Mother’s Day tech deals you can shop today
aop ca version 2 happy mother s day

Mother's Day is coming up -- don't forget to spoil your mom! Tech products make great gifts. Unlike books and jewelry, which often gather dust shortly after being unwrapped, tech products get used every day, as long as you match the product to your mom's needs and lifestyle. A smart home hub with a screen will make it easier for her to have video calls with her grandkids. A smartwatch will help her track her activity and send texts from her wrist. A new blender can replace the one she's been using since you were a baby. So cook your mom a nice dinner, reminisce with her over a photo album, then give her a gift from one of the best Mother's Day tech deals. These are our picks.
Cozyla Album Smart Photo Frame

With Cozyla, you get an easy-to-use and intuitive photo frame to share all of your family’s best moments, but it’s like no other digital frame out there. It’s the world’s first smart photo frame with both Alexa – Amazon’s smart voice assistant – and ChatGPT built-in. Not only will you get beautiful and personal photos but you can also use the frame to check the weather, get news updates, set alarms, play music, and manage other smart home devices. It sets up in just a few minutes, and you get unlimited free cloud storage to upload and share as many precious family memories as you want. It’s the perfect gift for Mom, and you can save up to 40% off all Cozyla frames by using the Mother's Day promo code MOM20 at checkout.

Read more