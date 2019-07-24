Share

A proper gaming keyboard can make all the difference in your gameplay. It must have responsive keys, excellent ergonomics, and amazing backlighting in order to provide a superb gaming experience. Whether you’re setting up a new gaming PC or looking to replace your old gaming keyboard, now’s the perfect time to score the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGD Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It normally retails for $180, but with Amazon’s hefty 44% price cut, you can have it for only $97.

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Power up your game performance by taking advantage of this massive discount.

Logitech built the G910 with exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches. This enables the keyboard to deliver up to 25% faster actuation, allowing you to execute commands as fast as you press the keys. If you like playing action games, this gives you an advantage in battles where every millisecond matters. Each key is claimed to last for up to 70 million keystrokes, making this keyboard durable enough for the wear and tear of intense gaming.

To make gaming more convenient, Logitech included nine programmable keys to this keyboard. This feature allows you to create up to 27 custom settings across three profiles, so you can execute complex commands ultra-fast. There’s also a palm rest to ensure your comfort during long hours of gaming. While the G910 is great for gaming, using it for day-to-day typing can be challenging since the spacing is cramped.

Also worth noting is the G910’s next-generation lighting. This intelligent illumination technology synchronizes key commands and lighting to in-game actions. You can even customize lighting for each key and game, with up to 16.8 million colors to choose from.

This keyboard also sports dedicated media keys that allow you to control your music or videos with ease. The play, pause, mute, and volume buttons are strategically grouped in one area for easy access, and there’s an onboard roller bar for volume adjustment and a button for skipping tracks and scenes as well.

The Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGD Mechanical Gaming Keyboard makes an ideal pick for a colorful and dynamic gaming experience. You can order it today on Amazon for only $100 instead of is usual $180 price tag.

