Camping season is not over yet. If you are looking for a handy backpacking tent that you can bring on a camping trip, REI has an ongoing 25% Labor Day sale on the Marmot Limelight tents with Footprint. Obtainable in three different sizes, you can now get the two-person model for only $187 from its original price of $249, the three-person variant now costs $224 instead of $299, and the four-person design is now available for only $284 from $379.

This incredible sale on a versatile tent gives the Limelight model a more affordable price compared to most items in our list of the best budget camping tent for 2019. Make sure to take this one with you and order now while supplies last.

Two-person:

Three-person:

Four-person:

The Marmot Limelight tents have an extra piece of material called Footprint included in the package. It has waterproofing ability and goes under the tent, protecting its floor from abrasion to extend its life against rocks, sticks, and sand. The bottom of your tent is prone to scratching against the ground, and the Footprint will take the damage instead.

This three-season designed tent has large double doors with nylon zipper pulls for easy access, and the rear door leads to two vestibules keeping your equipment dry. It also has a seam-taped, full-coverage rainfly with vents for superior protection against water during the rainy season while keeping the space ventilated.

Setting up this tent is simple. It has color-coded easy-pitch clips and DAC press-fit poles with a Body Zone pre-bend system that makes vertical walls, giving you a much larger breathing space with extra headroom. The catenary cut floor with straight edges at the border is also seam-taped to avoid leaks and increase the floor area.

Inside the Marmot Limelight, you’ll find interior pockets for organizing your small gears, and a lampshade pocket to securely hold the headlamp that gives the ambient light to your living area.

Take advantage of this great offer from REI and snag the Marmot Limelight Tents with Footprint discounted by 25%. While it normally sells at $249, the two-person variant is now more affordable at $187. For three-person capacity, you can have it for only $224 instead of $299. Finally, you can take home the four-person model for only $284 and not $379.

