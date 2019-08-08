Deals

Fire up the bass with the Marshall Stanmore II, now $75 less on Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
marshall stanmore ii amazon

There may be plenty of options to create an immersive listening experience with noise-canceling headphones, but the best way to fill a room with bombastic beats and melodies is with a proper speaker like the Marshall Stanmore II. This wireless Bluetooth speaker usually rings in at $350 but Amazon is now offering a 21% discount. Fire up the bass and drown out the rest of the world for the low price of $275.

The Stanmore II embodies Marshall’s classic retro look, along with its iconic script logo and signature textured vinyl (available in black or cream finish). This speaker may have undeniable style, but its weight of 10.5 pounds doesn’t exactly scream portability. However, it could be an awesome and usable piece of home decor to jazz up any space.

It may not look all that different from its predecessors, but the changes can be felt as soon as you spark it to life. Among Marshall’s lineup of speakers, the Stanmore II is the most versatile and reliable option for either big or small rooms. Credit is very much due to the perfect mix of a 50-watt woofer, class D amplifier, and two 15-watt tweeters that together produce a punchy and precise audio. It’s wooden cabinet construction, on the other hand, brings a touch of warmth and a sound closer to what’s natural. A frequency range of 50-20,000 Hertz and bass reflex system enables it to reverberate through every audio spectrum.

Marshall’s Stanmore II lets you enjoy both wireless and wired configurations. With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology, connectivity and lossless wireless sound is guaranteed up to 30 feet away. In times where you have guests over, its multi-host capability of pairing with two devices supports a seamless transition so everyone gets a turn to play and share their music. If you’re seeking an analog listening experience, simply plug into its RCA or 3.5 millimeter input.

The Marshall Stanmore II is a solid wireless speaker that packs a larger-than-life sound, and the 21% sale on Amazon makes it even more appealing.

Looking for more awesome options? Check out the best outdoor, waterproof speakers, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

