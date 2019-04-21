Deals

Get cooking with a Masterbuilt meat smoker, now $230 off

Lucas Coll
By

Spring is finally here and summer is on the way. For many people, that means it’s time for vacations, heading into the great outdoors, and enjoying all sorts of other warm weather activities — but all true meat lovers know that spring and summer are also prime cookout season. Outdoor cookouts not only results in great-tasting meat, it’s also the perfect treat when you’re having friends over for a spring or summer get-together, and the Masterbuilt meat smoker — now on sale from Walmart for $230 off— is an excellent modern way to enjoy meat season like a pro.

Some meat is simply better smoked than grilled, and instead of charcoal or propane gas, the Masterbuilt meat smoker uses an 800-watt electric heating element to cook and smoke the food inside. Its spacious metal body features four removable chrome-plated cooking racks, with a total interior volume of 730 cubic inches that gives you sufficient space to smoke up to 80 pounds of meat. A removable drip pan makes cleanup a breeze, as well.

Masterbuilt meat smoker grill

An electric meat smoker like the Masterbuilt has a few advantages over charcoal and gas grills. The integrated digital thermostat panel removes the guesswork by giving you full control over the cooking temperature (the smoker can cook at steady temperatures of between 100 and 275 degrees) as well as the smoker, which you can start or stop with the press of a button. And, although the Masterbuilt meat smoker is perfect for summer cooking, its fully insulated body means you can use it year round.

For smoking your meat, the Masterbuilt meat smoker features a unique side-loading compartment for feeding wood chips into the body. This means you don’t have to open the front door to add fuel and let heat escape, thereby disrupting the cooking. The Masterbuilt also features an adjustable air damper for easy smoke control, again giving you full control over the entire process.

The Masterbuilt meat smoker retails for $400, but just in time for cookout season, Walmart has knocked the price down to just $170. This saves you $230, and Walmart is also offering free two-day home shipping so you don’t have to wait too long to grab some meat and get cooking.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, spring sales, outdoor gadgets, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

