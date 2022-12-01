Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50

Jump into virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $400. To make the VR headset more tempting, it’s in a bundle that includes free copies of popular titles Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. There’s no information on how long this offer will last, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 bundle

While some virtual reality systems require you to invest in gaming PC deals, some headsets like the Meta Quest 2 are standalone devices that don’t need to be connected to a gaming desktop through cables. It’s the best overall option in Digital Trends’ best VR headsets not just because of the phenomenal value that it provides even with its increased price, but also due to innovative features like built-in hand tracking that will let you use the device without controllers, and Air Link that wirelessly connects it to a PC running SteamVR. Since there’s no additional equipment needed beyond the Meta Quest 2 itself, and since it’s lightweight and portable, the VR headset is easy to bring with you wherever you go.

The games that are included in the bundle will show you a glimpse of what you’ve been missing in virtual reality. Resident Evil 4, the game that’s ranked first among the best Resident Evil games, gets even better when you’re up close and personal with the undead, while Best Saber, a rhythm game where you slash lightsabers against incoming blocks according to the music that’s playing, is included in the best Meta Quest 2 games.

