Get the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch for 46% less on Amazon

Smartphones and smartwatches go hand in hand as they both suit the purpose of staying connected. Apple may have the upper hand in these bustling markets but those looking to make a statement may find Michael Kors’ fashionable smartwatch to be just as alluring. Proving that classic aesthetics can meet modern capabilities, the Michael Kors Access Runway is beautifully designed just as it is packed with smart features. This is your time to shine with some bling on your wrist for just $188 instead of $350 with Amazon’s 46% discount.

The Michael Kors Access Runway exudes class and elegance with a streamlined look on its 43mm stainless steel case that would neither look clunky or too large on any wrist. There is no doubt that this watch would complement any outfit, mood, or purpose with multiple watch faces you can apply to personalize your dial. Moreover, the 18mm stainless steel band this model comes in is interchangeable should you find it uncomfortable as you sweat it out during a workout. One thing is for sure, you’ll have the convenience to access your favorite apps through its touchscreen while its 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display proves to be readable even in broad daylight.

Running on Google’s redesigned Wear OS, you no longer have to memorize a ton of gestures just to navigate through the Access Runway’s menu. Its fitness features may be limited but acceptable nonetheless with a heart rate sensor and untethered GPS. You’ll be equipped to track exercises, your steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and review these metrics through the Google Fit app. Moreover, taking it for a dip in the pool or getting it wet would not incur any damage on the watch as it is water-resistant up to 50 meters. With 4GB of storage, you can have music saved on your smartwatch while smart notifications such as calls, text, and app alerts are enabled once your iOS or Android device is paired via Bluetooth. Android users just get to maximize more features like being able to respond to text and calls, a fluid interface, activate Google Assistant and make contactless payments with Google Pay among others.

The Michael Kors Access Runway is no less of a head-turner that boasts of equitable substance. Its 300mAh battery is published to last a day but our review puts a 12-hour cap on it with heavy use. The $350 price tag on a watch without Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset may have been a dealbreaker, but with Amazon’s $162 price cut, the two-year-old Snapdragon Wear 2100 isn’t so bad as it is still viable for updates.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on the best smartwatches, fitness trackers, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations