The Microsoft Surface Go can only be one of the best 2-in-1s when used with the Type Cover. But most deals for this Windows 10 device only include the base tablet. Best Buy lets you get this tablet and laptop hybrid complete with keyboard attachment at $80 below their combined price. Grab this Microsoft Surface deal to save on an already-affordable portable PC.

When bundled together, the Microsoft Surface Go and its Type Cover keyboard attachment sell at $679. Best Buy drops it down to $599 and even throws a free six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription worth $30. You can also get $20 off Microsoft Office when you buy a package together with this device. Hurry and place your order now while this deal is live.

The Microsoft Surface Go is primarily a tablet that can easily transform into a laptop by attaching the keyboard. Its 10-inch PixelSense display offers good colors and accuracy, high contrast, and excellent brightness. This touchscreen also supports Surface Pen, which you can buy separately.

Connecting the included Type Cover keyboard attachment turns the Microsoft Surface Go into a portable workstation. This accessory offers an all-around enjoyable typing experience. However, its small layout might lead to some mistyping at first. It also comes built with a touchpad that is smooth and feels precise.

Inside the Microsoft Surface Go is an Intel Pentium 4415Y processor. This chipset can run Microsoft Word, Photoshop Express, and other more conventional applications just fine when focused on a single task. But if your workflow is based on web apps like WordPress and Trello, there might be some stuttering and choppiness.

The 27-watt-hour battery inside the Microsoft Surface Go can last you up to eight hours of work. Using it for short bursts of activity will let you get away with not charging every day.

If you are looking for a compact detachable tablet for work, school, or travel, the Microsoft Surface Go is a great option. This Windows 2-in-1 can deliver your productivity and entertainment needs at a price that will not break the bank. You can get yours together with the Type Cover keyboard for a discounted price of $599. Place your order now to get $80 off this Surface Go bundle.

