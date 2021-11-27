If you’ve been looking forward to Cyber Monday’s discounts to buy a powerful laptop for cheap, this Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy might be what you’ve been waiting for. The retailer is offering a wide range of Cyber Monday laptop deals, but this $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 could be one of its best Cyber Monday deals, as it brings the computer’s price down to a more affordable $700 from its original price of $900.

Surface Laptop 4 Cyber Monday Deal: Cheapest price today

Why Buy:

Reliable performance with AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition

13.5-inch touchscreen is perfect for productivity and portability

Fast Charging feature replenishes 80% of battery in just one hour

720p HD camera and dual far-field Studio Mics for online meetings

The best laptops are not only powerful, but they should also be reliable and affordable. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 checks all these boxes, especially with Best Buy’s Cyber Monday discount for the machine. The laptop, which was just released in April, is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition as its processor and 8 GB of RAM, which combine for fast performance that will be able to keep up with all of your daily tasks. Multitasking between apps also won’t be a problem — you won’t experience any slowdowns or crashes when switching between software on the Surface Laptop 4.

The laptop’s 13.5-inch touchscreen is the perfect size for productivity and portability, and its integrated AMD Radeon Graphics will ensure the quality of what appears on the display, including when you browse the internet, watch streaming content, and play casual video games. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, which offers ample space for all your essential files and software, while also promising faster start-up times and data access, as well as reduced noise, compared with a hard drive. For additional storage space, you can tap into the integrated OneDrive cloud storage, which you can access across all of your devices with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

If you’re planning to use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while you’re on the go, you’ll enjoy its Fast Charging feature that replenishes up to 80% of its battery with just about an hour of charging. Even if the laptop’s battery is depleted, it won’t be out of commission for long once you find an outlet where you can plug it in. Microsoft claims that its battery can last for up to 17.5 hours, but in our review, we only got 13.5 hours, which is still impressive for a laptop of this size. It’s also easy to bring along because it’s very thin at just 0.58 of an inch, so you can easily slide it into a bag when you’re moving between places.

For employees working from home and students attending online classes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will show you to your colleagues and classmates with sharp image quality with the help of its 720p HD camera. You will also be loud and clear with the laptop’s dual far-field Studio Mics, which not only capture your voice well but also reduce background noise to eliminate distractions.

