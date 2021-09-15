  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 back down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy

By
A close-up of someone using the Microsoft Surface pro 7 in tablet mode.

Looking for a new laptop at a great price? Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for just $600 at Best Buy, saving you $360 and getting you the lowest-ever price on the site. An ideal mixture of both tablet and laptop, this is a sweet deal for anyone looking to be more productive while on the move. With this big a price drop, you’ll need to be quick to snap it up though so don’t delay.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has come into its own in recent years. It’s so good these days that we’ve even looked at the iPad Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and it’s come out fairly favorably. That’s thanks to its use of an Intel Core i3 processor, along with 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. With a 12.3-inch touchscreen, it looks great, too, and it easily adapts to however you plan on using it. Versatility is the core feature of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 so you can always use it exactly how you want to — either as a laptop or tablet.

It’s the other little things though that will make you fall in love with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It’s always ready to go thanks to the Instant On feature, has a great 1080p HD webcam for video calls, offers all-day battery life, and has a kickstand so you can easily switch between different forms depending on how you’re using it. Even its speakers offer Dolby Audio sound for a superior experience.

Well designed and stylish, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is down to just $600 right now at Best Buy saving you a huge $360 on the usual price. There’s never been a better time to buy one so grab it now while stock lasts.

More tablet deals

With plenty of other Surface Pro deals out there, you’ve got no shortage of options for what to buy. That’s even more the case if you expand your horizons to look at the laptop deals and tablet deals also going on with some sweet offers available. Alternatively, you can always check out the Surface laptop deals for something more specific.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

$140 $150
Combine Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with a wireless charging dock and you won't need to plug in your tablet to recharge. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$530 $700
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Canon Launches EOS R3, an impressive mirrorless camera for sports photographers

Canon Eos R3.

Your Microsoft account just went completely password-free

dashlane 25 off exclusive code password stock 153251039

Here’s what we want to see in the next Amazon Echo smart speaker

Echo Dot 4th Gen Clock Model

Cursed to Golf asks players to putt their way out of purgatory

The cursed golfer, hitting his shot surrounded by citizens of purgatory

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV on a white background.

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen

This Dell gaming laptop just got a massive price cut, and we’re in shock

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

LG 50-inch Class UP8000 on a white background.

This 55-inch 4K TV just got a massive price cut at Walmart

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV on a white background.

Apple’s maxed-out iPhone 13 is its most expensive handset ever

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

The best iPhone 13 cases and covers

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases and covers

Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro.

Scientists find a surprising way to create concrete for Mars buildings

budweiser beer mars colony