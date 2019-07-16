Amazon cuts up to 40% off on Moto G and Z smartphones on Prime Day

Share

For years, Motorola has been doing its best to revolutionize the mobile market by offering customizable options to their smartphones. Using Moto Mods, you can turn your phone into a movie projector, boom box, battery powerhouse, and more. Today at Prime Day, Amazon is exclusively offering selected items on the Moto G and Z family at a discounted price of up to 40%. Take this chance and check them out as we’ve gathered them all here.

Moto Z Family

If you are looking for a smartphone with an extra boost in battery power, the Moto Z3 Play has you covered. It has 3,000 mAh of all-day battery capacity with TurboPower charging feature. What makes the deal more amazing is that it includes a Moto Power Pack in the package. If you snap the power pack on the Moto Z3, you can get up to 40 hours of combined battery life. It also has a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Another member of the Motorola Z family is the Moto Z4. It has a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps such as Alexa, Music, Shopping, and Audible. It runs faster with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor and Adreno 608 GPU and has the same 4GB RAM as Moto Z3 but bigger storage with 128GB capacity. The unit comes with a free Moto 360 camera for capturing 360-degree photos and 4K videos.

Motorola Z3 Play + Moto Power Pack – $301 (40% off)

(40% off) Motorola Z4 + Moto 360 Camera (a $200 value) – $445 (11% off)

Moto G Family

The Moto G6 Play boasts its battery power as it runs in 4,000mAh capacity with 10W rapid charger that gives hours of power in just minutes charging. It has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and it works in 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage.

Compared to G6 Play, the Moto G6 has 64GB of internal memory but it has a lesser battery at 3,000mAh. They both have fast 4G LTE speed and an Android 8.0 operating system. Your favorite content will always sound the best, thanks to its integrated Dolby audio presets modes.

Switching to the minimal bezel trend is the Moto G7. It has a waterdrop notch display that houses its front-facing camera. It has facial recognition and fingerprint sensor to instantly unlock your phone. It also has an IP54 water protection design that can repel water splash and rain, but it is not waterproof so submerging the handset is not advisable. It has built-in Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Motorola G6 Play 32 GB – $150 (21% off)

(21% off) Motorola G6 64 GB – $200 (38% off)

(38% off) Motorola G7 64 GB – $200 (33% off)

