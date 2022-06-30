Nectar is a staple in the mattress industry for affordable mattresses that arrive vacuum-sealed in a box. Its flagship Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best-selling memory foam mattresses on the market, and thanks to the 4th of July sales, now’s a fantastic time to pick one up: The Nectar Mattress 4th of July sale is one of the best 4th of July mattress sales we’ve seen in a while, with up to $599 in potential savings on offer.

In addition to $100 off select models, it’s throwing in $499 worth of free accessories with all orders placed between now and July 5. This includes two of its trademark Cooling Pillows, valued at $200, it’s top-selling Nectar Sheet Set, worth $200, and an all-important Mattress Protector, worth $99. You’re also covered by a 365-night trial, so you can return the mattress at any time, for free, in exchange for a refund, if you aren’t happy with it.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — from $399

Why Buy

Excellent budget mattress

Great for couples

Good pain relief

Works well for side and back sleepers

Nectar has built most of its reputation and success off its first memory foam mattress, and it’s surprisingly good considering how much you’re paying for it. Coming in at 12 inches, the comfort layer is 3 inches of gel-infused memory foam, followed by a 2-inch polyfoam transitional layer, and finally, a 7-inch high-density polyfoam layer for the support core. You may have noticed that the comfort layer is gel-infused to help wick away any heat from the body, which is an issue that tends to happen a lot with memory foam. It’s a good mattress if you want memory foam without the traditional heat-retention issues.

In terms of sleeping position, it fits well for most positions if you’re below roughly 230 pounds; above that, you’re only going to find enough support sleeping on the side. Otherwise, if you fall under that weight, you’ll find that any sleeping position is comfortable, especially for the side and back, although stomach sleepers shouldn’t have much issue either. If you’re a multiposition sleeper, then you’ll find this mattress one of the few that are great all-around, with the caveat being that you weigh below 230 pounds so that you can have enough support for healthy sleep.

Being a foam mattress, it has excellent motion isolation, making it great for couples, especially if one partner tends to move a lot in their sleep. The foam also gives you a great amount of pressure relief if you have hip and joint pain and can be a pretty big factor when picking a mattress. That being said, the foam does tend to hug a lot, making movement on the mattress itself difficult for some, plus the edge support is not great, although both of these issues are common with foam mattresses.

The Nectar Bundle — from $674

Why Buy



Includes everything you need for a good night’s sleep

Great value bundle

Excellent overall construction

High-quality bedding

If you’re moving into your place for the first time or need to throw out your old bed with everything on it, this bundle from Nectar is a great alternative that essentially gives you everything you need. The whole bundle is built off Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress, a great mattress for multiposition sleepers below 230 pounds, especially for the side and back. It also has great pressure relief for joint and hip pain, and good motion isolation for couples who might otherwise wake each other up at night.

Along with that, you get Nectar’s Foundation bed frame, a nice alternative to the traditional box spring you may be familiar with. The whole thing is made out of solid pine and spruce with a mesh cloth lining, making it sturdy and not prone to any movement, plus it’s pretty looking. Even better, it’s straightforward to set up given the clip and lock system Nectar uses, so you don’t need to call somebody over to assemble it for you, and if you’re likely to move out in a few years, it’s easy to take apart and bring with you too, which is great for those who may move around often.

Finally, you get a whole set of bedding, starting with a mattress protector, which is waterproof and has TPU lamination to ensure nothing gets under its metaphorical skin; plus, it has the anti-microbial tech to help keep everything fresh. The cotton sheeting has a 300-count thread and the same anti-microbial properties as the mattress protector, and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two standard-sized pillow cases. Then, you can finally rest your head on their anti-microbial memory foam pillow with woven cooling fibers and nice contours to fit the shape of your head and neck and provide restful sleep.

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress — from $799

Why Buy



Great for side and back sleepers

Those who like a bit firmer edge support

Excellent motion isolation

Good hip and joint pain relief

The Premier Memory Foam Mattress is great if you want a step up from the standard model with extra support from the memory foam. At 13 inches, the Premier is slightly bigger than the base mattress and starts with a 3-inch gel-infused memory foam layer, a 3-inch polyfoam transition layer, and a 7-inch high-density polyfoam layer for the support core. Much like the base model, the gel-infused layer helps provide some extra heat wicking and dissipation, which is further helped by the polyester blend mattress cover.

That extra inch of foam in the support layer certainly helps provide a bit more comfort and support for those who weigh over 230 pounds, and you’ll find that the mattress works well for side sleeping if you do. It’s also similarly good for side-sleepers between 130 and 230 pounds, as well as back sleepers that are below 130 pounds. Unfortunately, though, stomach sleepers may not find this mattress as comfortable, regardless of weight, because it doesn’t offer the right type of support to keep the spine aligned and the hips supported, and side sleepers below 130 pounds may also not find this adequately comfortable. That said, if you prefer a firmer mattress with a bit more sink, this is the one to go for.

As you’d expect for an all-foam mattress, the motion isolation on the Premier is excellent, so if you’re a couple with restless sleepers, this mattress will work for you excellently. On a similar note, the pressure relief is also pretty great here, with good joint relief even on the heavier side of the scale, although be aware that there’s much more sink. Whether that’s an issue for you depends on whether you like the hugging feeling of memory foam, but if you do, you’ll love this mattress.

Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress — from $1099

Why Buy

Excellent for those who sleep hot

Serves back and side sleepers well

Great for those who love memory foam mattresses

Good for couples

The Premium Copper Memory Foam Mattress is made to provide the best cooling possible for something made completely of memory foam. At 14 inches thick, the first 4 inches are a combined layer of two different types of polyfoam, one being a gel-infused layer to help wick away heat from the body and the other being a phase-change layer meant to draw that heat and regulate body temperature. The whole thing is also covered with a copper-infused, polyblend cover that helps to draw away and dissipate heat and provides anti-microbial properties that help keep your mattress fresh.

After those two combined comfort layers, you have a 1-inch transitional polyfoam layer and a 9-inch polyfoam support core, which helps give it a firm feeling and good support for heavier sleepers. This mattress is especially great for side sleepers weighing 130 pounds and up, although if you weigh over 230 pounds, you’ll find that back and stomach sleeping will be sub-par as you’ll sink too much into the foam. On the other hand, if you weigh less than 130 pounds, you’ll find any position comfortable, making it great for multiposition sleepers. If you’re between 130 pounds and 230 pounds, then sadly, stomach sleeping might not be the best on this mattress.

Finally, in terms of features, you get what you’d expect from an all-foam mattress, such as excellent motion isolation and, of course, being virtually silent, making it great for couples with kids or other family in the house who need privacy. You also get excellent pressure relief for joints and hips, which can be helpful, although keep in mind that moving around the mattress can be difficult due to the sink. That said, if you like that sinking and hugging feel of memory foam mattresses, you’ll likely really enjoy this one.

