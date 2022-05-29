Nectar Mattress Memorial Day Sale 2022: Mattresses from $399

If you aren’t familiar with it, Nectar is a company that’s been around for several years and is a staple in the mattress industry for high-end but budget-friendly mattresses. Its flagship Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, especially at its price, although all of the brand’s memory-foam mattresses are excellent, as you’d expect from a company that primarily focuses on that, and thanks to the Nectar Mattress Memorial Day sale, there has never been a better time to pick one up, with the brand running one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we’ve seen in a while.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — from $399

Why Buy

Good pressure relief

Great for back and side sleepers up to 230 pounds

Excellent value

Good for couples

Nectar has become a big name in the mattress game, mostly built off this flagship model, and as such, has been perfected to a great balance of features and budget, making it an excellent option for those who want a good mattress without paying an arm and a leg. More specifically, though, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is especially good for back and side sleepers, especially those who weigh less than 230 pounds. At a total of 12 inches, it’s built from a 3-inch memory foam comfort layer, a 1.5-inch polyfoam transition layer, and a 6.5-inch high-density polyfoam support core, which altogether put it at an above-average firmness layer.

While all memory foam mattresses suffer from heat retention, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress does a relatively good job of dissipating heat, at least enough to make it better than the average memory foam mattress, although if you do find yourself to be an exceptionally hot sleeper, then memory foam might not be what you go for. Thankfully, the Nectar is great in other areas such as pressure relief, especially for hip and joint issues. Those who prefer to sleep on their backs or sides will get the most out of this mattress, and side-sleepers of 230 pounds or more may get away with a great experience too.

Another big positive of memory foam mattresses is that they offer excellent motion isolation, so if you sleep with somebody who tends to move a lot in their sleep, this is a great option. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress also has good edge support, so if you like to sleep near the edge, you won’t have any problems.

The Nectar Bundle — from $674

Why Buy



Everything included in one bundle

Great value

Easy to set up and use

Excellent pillows

If you’re moving into a new home and need new bedroom furniture, then this bundle provides you with everything you need. Not only that, but because it comes directly from Nectar, it all fits perfectly together, so you don’t have to worry about sizing the different parts or whether the cover will fit the bed. It’s also much cheaper than if you bought each product individually, with nearly $600 in savings for the whole thing — it’s a steal.

Besides the same excellent Nectar bed from above, you also get a bed frame called Foundation. It’s the base model, with a snap-locking system that makes it easy to set up. Made out of solid pine and natural spruce, it’s a sturdy bed that will provide the mattress with the right type of support to get a uniform feel across the bed. While it only comes in one color, it’s minimalist and should fit most bedroom designs, and the wooden feet of the bed also make it feel like a reasonably upscale bed frame.

You also get some other goodies, such as an anti-microbial mattress protector made of TPU lamination and is also waterproof, which makes it easy to clean. Another anti-microbial addition is the two cooling pillows made of memory foam, which is great for those who love the hugging feel of foam and its contouring properties. Finally, you get 300-count thread bedsheets, which are quite luxurious, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases made out of the same anti-microbial material.

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress — from $799

Why Buy

Great for side and back sleepers

Works well for couples

Excellent for side-sleepers above 130 pounds

Good pressure relief

An upgraded version of its flagship mattress, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress has a few extra features over the lower-end one while still providing some excellent value. Being 1 inch bigger, the premium version comes in at an impressive 13 inches; it has a 3-inch gel-infused memory foam comfort layer, a 3-inch polyfoam transitional layer, and a 7-inch high-density polyfoam layer for support. Altogether, that provides for an above-average firmness that does a good job of supporting heavier weights, especially those above 130 pounds, and below that, some may find that the comfort level starts to drop.

You may have noticed the gel-infused comfort layer, and that’s the gel beads in the foam that help wick away heat from the body, providing for an above-average level of heat dissipation. It also is made of phase-changing material, which helps dissipate that heat away from the mattress, and while it won’t be able to compete with a hybrid mattress, it does a better job than your average all-foam one. The foam also does an excellent job of providing motion isolation and pressure relief, as is expected, and the extra inch of foam helps give that extra little bit of firmness for those who prefer that.

As for sleeping positions, side-sleepers will find an excellent experience here, especially those above 130 pounds, since lighter-weight folks might find the mattress too firm without enough give to support the correct body posture properly. That being said, back sleepers under 130 pounds should also find an excellent sleeping experience, especially since flatter, firmer surfaces tend to do a better job of supporting the back. Finally, stomach and back sleepers above 130 pounds will also find a generally good experience here, depending on their weight and where they sleep on the bed, as edge support is not that great, so sleeping there with a heavier weight might not provide the right type of support. That being said, if you don’t care too much about edge support, this is an excellent mattress otherwise.

Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress — from $1099

Why Buy

Good for side sleepers under 130 pounds

Excellent for pressure relief

Great for those who sleep hot

Budget pricing for a luxury product

While the name may suggest that this is a form of hybrid mattress, the truth is that it’s more about being copper-infused, specifically the lining, which helps in a variety of ways. For starters, copper is known to be anti-microbial, which is a great quality to have to avoid odor. It also does a relatively good job of wicking and dispersing heat, so if you tend to sleep hot, then this bed will work well for you. There’s also the 4-inch, gel-infused comfort layer, which also helps with the cooling properties of the mattress, wicking away heat from the body that the memory foam would have otherwise trapped.

Beyond that, the 9-inch polyfoam support layer provides a lot of support and gives an overall above-average firmness to the bed, making it excellent for side sleepers above 130 pounds. That being said, it’s a below-average experience for stomach and back sleepers at or above 130 pounds, which makes sense given the bed’s firmness. That being said, those below 130 pounds should have a great experience regardless of how they sleep, so if you’re a multi-sleeper at that weight bracket, this bed will be great all around.

Of course, edge support is not great, and for this mattress, it is a bit below average when it comes to all-foam mattresses, so it is problematic if you like to sleep at the edge. On the flip side, it has excellent motion isolation, making it great for couples, and equally, great pressure relief if you have a lot of hip and joint pains. All the foam also gives it an above-average life and durability, so this mattress should last you for many years down the line, making it well worth the buy-in price.

Editors' Recommendations