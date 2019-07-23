Share

Going on a vacation this summer and worried about the safety of your home? Fortunately, there are a great number of surveillance systems available that make monitoring your home easier than ever. An excellent option is the Nest 3-Pack Indoor Security Camera System. It normally costs $497, but a massive 30% price cut on Amazon makes it available for a lower price of $347.

This Nest camera kit is designed for easy and stress-free home surveillance. With smart features such as 24/7 live streaming, two-way audio, and activity alerts, you can keep tabs on what’s happening in your home even when you’re miles away. And if you’re on the hunt for more smart home deals, Nest smart thermostat is also on sale now.

BUY NOW

Each camera in this pack comes in a compact size and versatile profile that makes installation a breeze. You can simply set it down on something flat like a shelf or table with the stand; attach it to anything metallic through the built-in magnet; use the removable wall plate for wall configuration, or unscrew the camera from the base to link it to a tripod mount. The cameras are all wired so you don’t have to worry about wireless interference or running out of batteries.

Whether the kids are playing or your dog is chewing on your carpet, the Nest Cam’s high-quality lens and 1,080p resolution see it all. It can even tell the difference between movements, such as a hand getting into a candy jar and a person entering a room. You can check the live stream at any time through the free Nest app, or set it up to send you alerts whenever movements and activities are detected.

The Nest Cam not only lets you see what’s happening in real-time, with the built-in speaker and mic, you can also hear what’s going on and relay audio simultaneously. From saying hello to a visitor at the front door to telling the dog to get off the couch, the two-way audio function is useful in many ways.

The Nest Indoor Security Camera System offers a no-frills solution to your home monitoring concerns. You can order the 3-pack kit for only $347 on Amazon. If you want more features and services such as the Person Alerts and Activity Zones, you can avail yourself of a Nest Aware subscription.

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.