Deals

Amazon knocks $130 off of 3-pack Nest security camera system to monitor your home

Erica Katherina
By
nest 3 pack security camera system amazon deal indoor

Going on a vacation this summer and worried about the safety of your home? Fortunately, there are a great number of surveillance systems available that make monitoring your home easier than ever. An excellent option is the Nest 3-Pack Indoor Security Camera System. It normally costs $497, but a massive 30% price cut on Amazon makes it available for a lower price of $347.

This Nest camera kit is designed for easy and stress-free home surveillance. With smart features such as 24/7 live streaming, two-way audio, and activity alerts, you can keep tabs on what’s happening in your home even when you’re miles away. And if you’re on the hunt for more smart home deals, Nest smart thermostat is also on sale now.

BUY NOW

Each camera in this pack comes in a compact size and versatile profile that makes installation a breeze. You can simply set it down on something flat like a shelf or table with the stand; attach it to anything metallic through the built-in magnet; use the removable wall plate for wall configuration, or unscrew the camera from the base to link it to a tripod mount. The cameras are all wired so you don’t have to worry about wireless interference or running out of batteries.

Whether the kids are playing or your dog is chewing on your carpet, the Nest Cam’s high-quality lens and 1,080p resolution see it all. It can even tell the difference between movements, such as a hand getting into a candy jar and a person entering a room. You can check the live stream at any time through the free Nest app, or set it up to send you alerts whenever movements and activities are detected.

The Nest Cam not only lets you see what’s happening in real-time, with the built-in speaker and mic, you can also hear what’s going on and relay audio simultaneously. From saying hello to a visitor at the front door to telling the dog to get off the couch, the two-way audio function is useful in many ways.

The Nest Indoor Security Camera System offers a no-frills solution to your home monitoring concerns. You can order the 3-pack kit for only $347 on Amazon. If you want more features and services such as the Person Alerts and Activity Zones, you can avail yourself of a Nest Aware subscription.

Looking for more? Find amazing deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
breville bgv820xl amazon deal
Deals

Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Don't let anything come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, and maybe not even the price. Amazon's deal on the Breville Smart Grill brings its list price of $300 down to just $240. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day tile pro with replaceable battery 2 pack 1 x black white
Deals

Amazon back-to-school discount cuts up to 22% off of Tile Pro, Mate, and Slim

Going off to college means being a responsible young adult. Keep track of your small valuables with Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery. Get a pack of these Bluetooth trackers on Amazon at only $78 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

Here’s every Alexa Built-in phone that can access Amazon’s assistant on the move

If you've got your Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV set up, you might want a phone that's just as tied into your Amazon-based A.I. network. Here's every Alexa Built-in smartphone you can buy from Amazon right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
fortnite dell g3
Deals

Get back-to-school bargains on Dell gaming laptops, now $200 off at Best Buy

Ahead of back to school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always remain a classic college gaming system, but these Dell deals are still worth gamers' attention.
Posted By William Hank
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Amazon currently drops the price of Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we've listed them all for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 11
Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

From capturing still shots and night-time photos to recording fast-paced action, you can never go wrong with the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera. Order yours today on Amazon for only $498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4
Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping the grounds in water overnight, for a smoother taste. With the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot in five minutes, now only $49 from Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
canon pixma wireless printers walmart price cut printer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts up to 53% off price of these Canon all-in-one wireless printers

Perfect for your kids' school printing needs, Walmart has hacked the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0
Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Amazon shaved off $260 off the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones’ original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. Since there are only a few units left, you should act quickly.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white
Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Let someone going away for college know you care about their well-being by giving them an air fryer. The La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal for $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ecovacs deebot 711 robot vacuum amazon deal
Deals

Let the Deebot 711 robo vacuum do the dirty work with this 39%-off Amazon deal

After a hard day’s work, you just want to go home and rest. But sometimes, instead of going straight to the couch you find yourself facing a whole lot of mess. You need to get yourself a robot vacuum, like the Ecovacs Deebot 711. It's…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal uk6090 walmart sale
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Sometimes less is more. Just look at this 55-inch LG 4K TV. It's not the largest out there, nor is it the most expensive, but at the reduced price of $350, it's one of the best options for those in the market for a budget 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson