This Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera bundle is $101 off on Best Buy

The holidays are fast approaching, which means a lot of people are starting to make their gift shopping and vacation plans. Arming your home with the right outdoor surveillance camera might just be what you need to deter burglars from stealing your parcels or intruders from breaking into your home while you’re away. Right now, Best Buy is offering a bundle deal on the Google Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera outdoor security camera which lets you in on a nice $101 discount. Get two for only $599 instead of the usual $700.

The Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is currently featured as one of the best outdoor security cameras on our website. It’s also our pick for the best in night vision, so you can count on it for superb monitoring any time of the day.

BUY NOW

Similar to other Nest devices, the Cam IQ Outdoor comes in a minimalist, polished design. With a sleek, bell-shaped camera and a sturdy round aluminum wall plate, it’s leagues ahead of the competition in terms of looks. Its hardwired setup may not be as versatile as battery-operated counterparts, but it also means you’ll never have to worry about replacing dead batteries.

Good looks aren’t the only thing going for the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor security camera. It sports a bunch of impressive imaging tricks, such as a 130-degree field of view, which is more than sufficient to monitor a small or medium-sized back yard. It’s set to a low setting by default but can be beefed up to the maximum quality for a sharp, clear, and balanced picture. Our review team was also impressed with its ability to capture good contrast even in low-light conditions, thanks to its superior night vision mode which keeps the picture well illuminated. It’s definitely better than to its close competitor Ring Spotlight Cam.

There’s so much more you can do with the Nest Cam IQ. Its excellent two-way communication system is integrated with a three-microphone setup that brilliantly picks up ambient noises and a speaker that can deliver clear audio outputs. You can fine-tune the settings if you want to receive alerts when the camera detects sound or motion. To unlock its full potential, you may want to opt for a Nest Aware subscription.

The Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera is on the pricey side, but there’s so much you can do with it that makes it a worthwhile investment. Add protection to your home by getting the 2-pack bundle on Best Buy for only $599.

Visit our curated deals page for more discounts on smart home and smart security products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations