Newegg Labor Day Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

32-inch Acer Curved Gaming Monitor (Full HD) — $200, was $320

Gamers look for every edge they can get, not just in winning, but enjoying their games to the maximum of their potential. That’s why a curved monitor can be key, unlike flat monitors it gives a much more in-depth and realistic depiction of the action, imitating our real-life 3D spaces. This one from Acer is a big, beautiful 32 inches and boasts 1,920 x 1,080 Full HD Resolution. Also, there’s a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms (GTG) response time, and AMD FreeSync Technology, so you won’t have to worry about lags and skips. There are built-in three-watt speakers and two HDMI ports, so when it comes to any and all gaming needs, this monitor has you covered.

15-inch Lenovo V130 — $380, was $400

While $20 isn’t the largest discount in the world, this is such a great laptop at full price, that buying it at a discount is an easy call. This is essentially a portable computer that weighs just

3.96 pounds, but that hides some mighty power. This is a great work computer, with an Intel Celeron N4000 1.10 – 2.6GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and upgraded 128GB SSD. It also boasts a 180-degree hinge which is ideal for collaborative work, like presentations and meetings. For the privacy concerned, there’s the Trusted Platform Module, which encrypts all your data, as well as your passwords. And it comes with a cover for your webcam. On top of all this, it has a 30 watt-hour battery, which runs up to six hours on a single charge. Work just got easier with the Lenovo V130 15-inch Notebook.

14-inch HP EliteBook 840 — $849, was $1,049

This is a fantastic workhorse laptop to help deal with everyday work. For many of us, one of the most important requirements for a laptop is that it can travel from the office to home, and serve our needs at both. This is that laptop. It has an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Processor, with a whopping 16GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM, and then 512GB SATA SSD to hold all your music and videos. If you or the kids are gamers, there’s Intel UHD 620 Integrated Graphics. As well, there’s excellent Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, as well as a solid webcam and backlit keyboard (plus two USB 3.1 connections, one HDMI, and a Thunderbolt3 port). Finally, the Windows 10 Pro-64 OS is easy for everyone — and it comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty. Just in case.

HP Envy x360 — $1,099, was $1,499

Now, if work is less your concern, and what you really need is a home computer for you and the family, one that can travel, the HP Envy x360 15-inch laptop could be for you. It’s discreet and black, so it can rest happily in your living room or bedroom without taking up a lot of real estate. In terms of processing power, it’s loaded with a third-generation AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz processor, backed up by 32GB DDR4 SODIMM RAM. If gaming is part of your entertainment world, it boasts an AMD Radeon graphics card to manage all the visuals. And if you need to dip into work from time to time at home, this laptop is loaded with all the necessary capabilities as well. Best part? It comes with 1TB PCIe SSD, which is just a ton of room for all the movies, games, music, photos, and entertainment you’ll ever need.

15-inch ROG Zephyrus S Gaming Laptop — $2,300, was $3,000

For a laptop, $2,300 can be a lot to ask, but this is a top-tier gaming laptop, and you’ll notice it’s a $700 off, which is just a huge discount. This laptop’s claim to fame is that is can compete with gaming desktops. It’s that good. Zephyrus is famous for creating an ultra-slim gaming laptop, and the Zephyrus S is no exception, with some of the thinnest bezels you’ll find on the market. With this laptop, there’s more screen, and more action, just for you. It’s also loaded with cool tech designed specifically to cool its GeForce RTXTM 2080 GPU and ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, so you can dive into your games and play endlessly without ever worrying about overheating. It also has a 240Hz/3ms display with the amazing Pantone Color Validation tech, which brings the absolute fullest colors to your screen. Up your gaming experience without sacrificing space with this one-of-a-kind laptop.

