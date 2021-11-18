If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen this holiday season, this is the perfect time to find a Ninja blender Black Friday deal. Right now, you can find amazing discounts for kitchen appliances at major retailers, including Walmart Black Friday deals. At a sale price of just $69, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find on blenders. This is an offer you don’t want to miss out on.

Ninja Blender Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

High-speed appliances like blenders and food processors are always handy to have in the kitchen, and this Ninja Professional BL710WM is one of the best bang-for-your-buck blenders you can get right now. Its crushing blades and high-capacity pitcher can help you easily prepare all types of blended beverages. Right now, you can buy it for just $69, which is a $15 discount on the original price of $84. If you’ve been craving a strawberry smoothie lately, you should definitely consider getting this blender.

The Ninja Professional BL710WM blender shares many similarities with other Ninja products we included in our list of the best blenders. It’s a 1,000-watt blender, so it delivers plenty of processing power that you can control with dedicated low, medium, and high power buttons. It’s equipped with Ninja’s high-powered crushing blades and a stacked blade assembly that lets you blend, puree, and crush just about anything. Also, this unit can easily pulverize ice, which is perfect for making smoothies and blended beverages when combined with fruits and cream.

This Ninja blender also looks a lot more expensive than it is, with a sleek design and compact form factor that will look excellent on your countertop. You can also use it to create dips and sauces within seconds if you have the right ingredients for it. The generous 72-ounce blender pitcher gives you plenty of room to make milkshakes for the entire household in just a few minutes. Once you’re done creating a frosty drink, it’s easy to clean up as all the parts are dishwasher safe.

The Ninja Professional BL710WM delivers incredible value for an unbelievably low price. If this sounds like the perfect way to make delicious drinks from the comfort of your home, you can find this blender at Walmart for just $69. That’s $15 off the original price of $84. Hit that “Buy Now” button before this in-demand blender completely sells out.

