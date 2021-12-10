  1. Deals
This MASSIVE Ninja Foodi air fryer is $50 OFF at Best Buy today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-quart Two-Basket Air Fryer.

The clock continues to tick on the holiday shopping season, and if you’re in search of the perfect last-minute gift for any of your foodie friends or family members, there are some great Ninja Foodi deals and KitchenAid deals that can arrive in time for Christmas. Among them is a deal at Best Buy on a Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 two-basket air fryer that marks it down from $180 to only $130, a savings of $50. Free same-day shipping and in-store pickup is available in most areas, making this one of the best air fryer deals left to grab.

Air fryers are a nice piece of technology for anybody looking to add to their smart kitchen, and anybody who wants to bring a healthier option to the way they cook food. Air fryers work by circulating air at a high speed, which removes the need for submerging food in oil. This makes for a variety healthier food options, but it also makes for a cleaner cooking experience than most people are used to in the kitchen. The Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer also makes for easy cleanup after cooking, as its cooking baskets are nonstick and its crisper plates are dishwasher safe.

While modern technology is a nice draw when it comes to cooking, so is practicality. The Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer features dual 4-quart cooking baskets, which lets you cook two different kinds of food in two completely different ways simultaneously. Its 8-quart total capacity fits up to 4 pounds of food, which can be great for making fries and wings on game day. It is even able to cook foods in a variety of ways with six different cooking modes that include air frying, roasting, baking, and air broiling. And if you’re still not impressed, see how the Ninja Foodi name stacks up against another big cooking brand in our Instant Pot Duo Crisp vs. Ninja Foodi showdown.

Bringing technology and practicality to the foodie in your life can be at the top of your shopping list with this deal on the Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer at Best Buy. It’s currently marked down $50 from its regular price of $180 to a holiday discount price of $130, and if you act quickly you can guarantee its arrival in time to get it under the tree.

