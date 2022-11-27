If a Nintendo Switch has been on your wish list all year, we’ve got great news for you. You can grab a Nintendo Switch bundle right now from Walmart for just $299, down from $400, saving over $200. This Nintendo Switch deal with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers even comes with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But that’s not all. You also get a three-month Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online! This really is one of the best Cyber Monday deals around, and at this price, it isn’t going to be around for long, so snap it up while it’s here.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch isn’t just a games console, or a handheld — it’s both. You can game at home or on the go with the Switch, alone or with friends. Just place the Switch in its dock to play games on your TV at hom on the big screen, or remove it from the dock to take it with you on a plane, train, to the park, to a friend’s house, or anywhere else for on-the-go gaming. With up to nine hours of battery life, depending what games you’re playing, there’s plenty of power for long multiplayer sessions or solo gaming adventures.

The console’s bright, high-definition 6.2-inch screen ensures all the best Nintendo Switch games, from the latest titles like Bayonetta 3 to cozy games like A Little to the Left, look great. The two included Joy-Con controllers each have an analog stick, face and shoulder buttons, HD rumble, and built-in motion sensing. Use one in each hand for left and right motion controls, add the Joy-Con grip accessory (included) to use them like a traditional controller, or give one to a friend for intense multiplayer gaming.

Cyber Monday deals like this don’t come around very often, so if you’re looking for a sign to buy a Nintendo Switch, consider this it. This deal is $299 right now, down from the usual price of $400, so you’re saving over $200 on the Nintendo Switch console, a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online. But hurry — this deal’s going to sell out fast, and there are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow!

Editors' Recommendations