If you don’t own the Nintendo Switch yet, or if you’re planning to give the hybrid console to a loved one for the holidays, here’s a bundle from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. That’s $101 in savings from the package’s regular price of $400, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re urging you to complete your purchase as stocks may run out any time soon.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED is already out in the market, but the original Nintendo Switch remains a worthwhile purchase, especially with Black Friday deals like this one from Walmart. You can play the hybrid console as a portable gaming device while on the go, but once you get home, you can insert the Nintendo Switch into its dock, slide off the Joy-Cons, and continue on your TV.

One of the best Nintendo Switch games comes with the bundle — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a racing game that features characters not just from the Super Mario series, but also from other Nintendo franchises like Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl from Splatoon. There’s a wide range of items that you can pick up to gain an advantage during races, and you’ve got a lot of options for tracks, with more on the way through DLC. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also features online multiplayer races, which you can access through the three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online that’s included in the bundle. In addition to enabling online modes for various titles, members gain access to cloud saves, a library of classic NES and SNES games, and exclusive promotions.

Here’s a frontrunner for the best bargain in the early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: just $299 instead of $400 for the Nintendo Switch, a full download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, for savings of $101. You need to hurry if you want to avail this offer though, because it’s drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. It may no longer be online tomorrow, so you might want to complete the transaction for this Nintendo Switch bundle immediately.

Editors' Recommendations